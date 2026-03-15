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Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates legend boldly declares 'Kaizer Chiefs players should not be in the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad' as Hugo Broos builds his Bafana Bafana team for North America tournament

Amakhosi players’ continued exclusion from the national team reflects how standards have dropped at Naturena. A former Buccaneers star has not minced his words, insisting the Glamour Boys currently do not have players deserving of a place in the squad. He believes the situation highlights just how far the club has fallen from the level expected of a team of its stature.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage

    Broos shuts out Chiefs players

    No single Kaizer Chiefs player features in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the upcoming back-to-back international friendly matches against Panama this March.

    This comes as Chiefs have been enduring a difficult run of form recently.

    Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Innocent Mayoyo does not think Amakhosi players deserve to be in the national team.

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  • Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    'What is happening at Chiefs is strange'

    "I believe this selection is a sign that none of the Kaizer Chiefs players are going to the World Cup; they are currently not doing well," Mayoyo told KickOff.

    "No, Kaizer Chiefs players should not be in the World Cup squad. They are not doing well. What is happening at Chiefs is strange; it's not normal for a whole team to underperform. If a team is not doing well, then it means the players are not doing well.

    "What the Bafana Bafana coach needs to do now, since the World Cup is less than three months away, is to focus on the pool of his 38-man squad."

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs players' Bafana snub a reflection of problems at Naturena

    The last Chiefs player to earn a place in the Bafana squad was Mduduzi Shabalala when he was one of the reserve players on standby for the 2025 AFCON.

    That was a time when Amakhosi were promising in their search for silverware before they rapidly deteriorated.

    Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was also being tipped to return to the national team.

    However, currently, no single Chiefs player is mentioned as having outside chances of going to the World Cup.

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  • Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Pirates and Sundowns dominate Bafana

    While Chiefs players have been finding it hard to break into the national team, their rivals, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, anchor the Bafana set-up.

    In the provisional selection for the Panama friendlies, Pirates provided 11 players, while Sundowns had nine men called up.

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