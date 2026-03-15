Orlando Pirates legend boldly declares 'Kaizer Chiefs players should not be in the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad' as Hugo Broos builds his Bafana Bafana team for North America tournament

"I believe this selection is a sign that none of the Kaizer Chiefs players are going to the World Cup; they are currently not doing well," Mayoyo told KickOff.

"No, Kaizer Chiefs players should not be in the World Cup squad. They are not doing well. What is happening at Chiefs is strange; it's not normal for a whole team to underperform. If a team is not doing well, then it means the players are not doing well.

"What the Bafana Bafana coach needs to do now, since the World Cup is less than three months away, is to focus on the pool of his 38-man squad."