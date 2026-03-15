Orlando Pirates legend boldly declares 'Kaizer Chiefs players should not be in the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad' as Hugo Broos builds his Bafana Bafana team for North America tournament
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Broos shuts out Chiefs players
No single Kaizer Chiefs player features in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the upcoming back-to-back international friendly matches against Panama this March.
This comes as Chiefs have been enduring a difficult run of form recently.
Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Innocent Mayoyo does not think Amakhosi players deserve to be in the national team.
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'What is happening at Chiefs is strange'
"I believe this selection is a sign that none of the Kaizer Chiefs players are going to the World Cup; they are currently not doing well," Mayoyo told KickOff.
"No, Kaizer Chiefs players should not be in the World Cup squad. They are not doing well. What is happening at Chiefs is strange; it's not normal for a whole team to underperform. If a team is not doing well, then it means the players are not doing well.
"What the Bafana Bafana coach needs to do now, since the World Cup is less than three months away, is to focus on the pool of his 38-man squad."
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Chiefs players' Bafana snub a reflection of problems at Naturena
The last Chiefs player to earn a place in the Bafana squad was Mduduzi Shabalala when he was one of the reserve players on standby for the 2025 AFCON.
That was a time when Amakhosi were promising in their search for silverware before they rapidly deteriorated.
Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was also being tipped to return to the national team.
However, currently, no single Chiefs player is mentioned as having outside chances of going to the World Cup.
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Pirates and Sundowns dominate Bafana
While Chiefs players have been finding it hard to break into the national team, their rivals, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, anchor the Bafana set-up.
In the provisional selection for the Panama friendlies, Pirates provided 11 players, while Sundowns had nine men called up.