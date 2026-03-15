Orlando Pirates legend blames 'disaster' Yanela Mbuthuma for missing chances against Siwelele - 'They made a big mistake by releasing Tshegofatso Mabasa to Stellenbosch'
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Pirates 1 - 1 Siwelele
Orlando Pirates' bid to beat Mamelodi Sundowns to the Premier Soccer League title suffered a blow after a 1-1 draw against Siwelele FC on Saturday at Orlando Amstel Arena.
Pirates were stunned when Vincent Pule struck the opening goal in the 29th minute with an assist from Tebogo Potsane.
The Sea Robbers fought back and equalised in the 51st minute when Thalente Mbatha provided an assist for Tshepang Moremi to score.
Although the Buccaneers will rue a hatful of missed chances that should have seen them win the game.
Pirates Siwelele Possession 60 40 Expected goals (xG) 2.80 0.19 Total shots 27 3
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Sebola slams 'disaster' Mbuthuma
Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Sebola highlighted the technical deficiencies currently hampering the side.
"Yeah, missed chances. They created a lot of chances, ball possession – those were on their side. You could see that the Siwelele were there to use the counter-attack to get the goal, which they got. After that, they started defending.
"Pirates missed chances. And you can see that those chances that are created by (Relebohile) Mofokeng and (Oswin) Appollis, they don't find the right person, the striker, who can finish those chances. Because [Yanela] Mbuthuma, his first touch is very poor. The boy is getting many chances each and every game, but he's missing all those chances," Sebola stated.
"I think Pirates have made a big mistake by releasing Tshegofatso Mabasa to Stellenbosch. Because he was a box striker who can finish all the chances. His first touch was good during the time when he was still at Pirates, but now with Mbuthuma, it's a disaster," he said.
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Questioning Abdeslam Ouaddou's tactics
The "Local is Lekker" legend also turned his attention to head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, questioning the Moroccan's squad rotation and tactical decisions during the draw.
Sebola was particularly confused by the late introduction of Sipho Mbule at the expense of more in-form attacking players, suggesting the balance of the team was disrupted at a crucial moment.
"Today also, you have seen how can you bring in Sipho Mbule, who has never been playing for quite some time? And [Patrick] Maswanganyi was doing well, scoring goals for the team. You put him on the bench, last week he started the game, he played well.
"Then today you put him on the bench, you bring him in the last seven minutes. What is he going to do? Mbule has never been playing. Maybe it's the pressure from above, we don't know. Because the coach sometimes starts with (Evidence) Makgopa, then he brings in this young boy, Mbuthuma.
"So they chop and change the two, but they keep on missing. So I think even Boitumelo Radiopane is injured, there is no other alternative up front for Pirates now," he added.
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A title race going to the wire
Despite the dropped points, Sebola acknowledged that the 2025/26 season is providing a level of competition rarely seen in the Premier Soccer League in recent years. With Mamelodi Sundowns facing their own hurdles, including the suspension of key defenders Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba, the legend believes the race for the crown is far from over.
"Sundowns, you remember that they're playing on Tuesday [against Marumo Gallants]. They've got two key players who are playing at the back, who are out on suspension. Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba they're out. And Marumo is under pressure to move out of the relegation zone.
"So, it's going to be a tight game for Sundowns. More especially, they will be thinking about the second leg where they're going to play against the team they beat [on Friday] night in the Champions League. I still believe this league is going down to the wire.
"So, it's good for football. Unlike the past two-three seasons, Sundowns has already won the league where there are still five or five games left. So, this season is tough," Sebola concluded.