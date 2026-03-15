Orlando Pirates legend blames 'disaster' Yanela Mbuthuma for missing chances against Siwelele - 'They made a big mistake by releasing Tshegofatso Mabasa to Stellenbosch'

The "Local is Lekker" legend also turned his attention to head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, questioning the Moroccan's squad rotation and tactical decisions during the draw.

Sebola was particularly confused by the late introduction of Sipho Mbule at the expense of more in-form attacking players, suggesting the balance of the team was disrupted at a crucial moment.

"Today also, you have seen how can you bring in Sipho Mbule, who has never been playing for quite some time? And [Patrick] Maswanganyi was doing well, scoring goals for the team. You put him on the bench, last week he started the game, he played well.

"Then today you put him on the bench, you bring him in the last seven minutes. What is he going to do? Mbule has never been playing. Maybe it's the pressure from above, we don't know. Because the coach sometimes starts with (Evidence) Makgopa, then he brings in this young boy, Mbuthuma.

"So they chop and change the two, but they keep on missing. So I think even Boitumelo Radiopane is injured, there is no other alternative up front for Pirates now," he added.