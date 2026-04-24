Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi makes U-turn on Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso - 'I was among the first group of people who said he must go'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has had a love-hate relationship with the Tshwane giants' fans.

He charmed the Masandawana faithful when he reached the CAF Champions League final last season.

But after they became losing finalists, the supporters started baying for his blood.

They also wanted him out when the Brazilians entered 2026 trailing Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League race.

The pressure for his sacking continued when Sundowns stuttered in the Champions League this season.

But their relationship with the coach has been mended after they reached a second straight Champions League final.

Cardoso has also managed to win the heart of former Pirates and Sundowns star Benedict Vilakazi who initially did not trust the Portuguese.