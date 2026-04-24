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Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi makes U-turn on Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso - 'I was among the first group of people who said he must go'

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M. Cardoso

The Portuguese tactician has been at the helm of the Brazilians since December 2024, tasked with steering the club to CAF Champions League success. He faces intense pressure to fulfil the mandate of guiding Masandawana to continental glory.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Cardoso's love-hate relationship with Downs fans

    Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has had a love-hate relationship with the Tshwane giants' fans.

    He charmed the Masandawana faithful when he reached the CAF Champions League final last season.

    But after they became losing finalists, the supporters started baying for his blood.

    They also wanted him out when the Brazilians entered 2026 trailing Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League race.

    The pressure for his sacking continued when Sundowns stuttered in the Champions League this season.

    But their relationship with the coach has been mended after they reached a second straight Champions League final.

    Cardoso has also managed to win the heart of former Pirates and Sundowns star Benedict Vilakazi who initially did not trust the Portuguese.

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  • Benedict VilakaziBackpagepix

    Why Tso wanted Cardoso gone

    “Before getting to the game, I want to say this, I was among the first group of people, if not the first one, who said Cardoso must go,” said Vilakazi as per iDiski Times.

    “I said after the [FIFA] Club World Cup that Cardoso must go. I respect the coach. I respect the coach and this is one thing that I always say, there’s nothing wrong if you’re doing certain drills well, and I can take them and use them in my team and win.

    "There’s nothing wrong because the reason why we wanted him to go was because we were not enjoying Mamelodi Sundowns football.

    “Yes, Sundowns they were winning, getting those points, but we were not enjoying. It was not Sundowns that we all know," added the former Bafana Bafana star.

    "So, that’s why we were like, no, he must go. So, now, because he’s a very good listener, and I really, really respect him for that, he turned things around."

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Vilakazi now convinced by Portuguese coach

    “I enjoy watching Mamelodi Sundowns now, okay, I enjoy them," Vilakazi said.

    "They play the ball. That’s why they’ve got this nickname of Bafana ba Style is because of the football that they are displaying.

    "And again, he brought an element of a huge experience in these boys. If you know Sundowns, as I know Sundowns, that’s been playing in the Champions League and the Sundowns that played today [Saturday], they in another level."

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  • Miguel Cardoso, February 2026Backpage

    Cardoso knows how to reach CAF CL final

    “Now, I understand why Sundowns management wants a coach that has won the Champions League, because that coach understands how to win it," Vilakazi went on.

    "You’re counting now 2024, 2025, 2026, same coach is going to the final. That means he knows how to get there.

    "You look at all these other games, how Sundowns have been playing, you could see that they’ve turned the corner, these boys have grown. I’ve never seen Sundowns so matured.”

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