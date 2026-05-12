Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United among PSL clubs targeting Siwelele's rising star

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly ready to go head-to-head for the signature of Siwelele FC sensation Siphesihle Jeza.

Despite having only a handful of senior appearances to his name, the winger has caught the eye of the country’s elite after showing immense potential in a short space of time.

It is understood that both Soweto giants have already made enquiries as they look to bolster their attacking options for the new season.

The interest isn't limited to the traditional powerhouses, as Sekhukhune United have also entered the fray.

A source close to Soccer Laduma confirmed the growing list of admirers for the 20-year-old talent.

"There are clubs which have already enquired about him. I can tell you that Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Sekhukhune United have shown interest in Jeza," the insider revealed.

"You see that young player who gave Sundowns defenders problems on Saturday? That's the one."







