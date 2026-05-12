Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United among PSL clubs targeting Siwelele's rising star
- Orlando Pirates
Soweto giants lead the chase
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly ready to go head-to-head for the signature of Siwelele FC sensation Siphesihle Jeza.
Despite having only a handful of senior appearances to his name, the winger has caught the eye of the country’s elite after showing immense potential in a short space of time.
It is understood that both Soweto giants have already made enquiries as they look to bolster their attacking options for the new season.
The interest isn't limited to the traditional powerhouses, as Sekhukhune United have also entered the fray.
A source close to Soccer Laduma confirmed the growing list of admirers for the 20-year-old talent.
"There are clubs which have already enquired about him. I can tell you that Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Sekhukhune United have shown interest in Jeza," the insider revealed.
"You see that young player who gave Sundowns defenders problems on Saturday? That's the one."
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From DDC standout to senior target
Jeza’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric, transitioning from the DStv iDiski Challenge (DDC) to the senior stage with ease.
While he spent the majority of the campaign with the reserve side, his impact upon being promoted to the Siwelele first team was immediate.
His technical ability and fearlessness against seasoned professionals have made him one of the most talked-about prospects in the Premier Soccer League.
The insider noted that the interested parties have been tracking his progress for some time, dating back to his days in the SuperSport United youth structures.
"He has just played a few games, but they know him from the SuperSport United DDC team, and they have been monitoring him.
"Let's wait for the last two games, then we will see where he goes, but all three are interested in him," the source added.
Jeza has currently made five senior appearances, scoring once.
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A decision remains pending
As the season nears its conclusion, the focus shifts to where Jeza will be playing his football next year.
While Siwelele will be desperate to keep hold of their prized asset, the lure of the Soweto giants or the project at Sekhukhune United could prove difficult to turn down.
Currently, the player is focused on finishing the campaign strongly before any final decisions are made regarding his long-term future.
At the time of publishing, Chiefs, Pirates, and Sekhukhune have yet to officially comment on the links.
However, with the transfer window fast approaching, the battle for Jeza’s signature is expected to intensify.
For a player with just four starts to his name, being the subject of a three-way tug-of-war highlights just how highly rated the young winger is within South African football circles.
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What's next for Jeza?
The promising attacker made his Siwelele debut a few months ago under the leadership of Lehlohonolo Seema.
Despite the inexperience in the PSL, Jeza has done enough to attract interest from big guns.
The former SuperSport United iDiski Challenge side star scored his first goal in the top-flight against Amakhosi early this month.
Having proven his potential to become a big asset, the youngster could find himself playing for one of the Soweto giants.
It remains to be seen which club will win the race to sign Jeza for the 2026/27 season.