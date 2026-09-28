Orlando Pirates issue upbeat injury updates on Evidence Makgopa, Thalente Mbatha, Mohau Nkota, Andre de Jong and Sihle Nduli

Orlando Pirates have made the most of the current FIFA international break, with the club's medical department working overtime to ensure the squad is at full strength for the resumption of the season.

The pause in domestic action has allowed the Buccaneers to integrate several key personnel back into the first-team fold, providing a timely lift for the technical team as they look to build on their early season form.

In a major boost for the club and Bafana Bafana, both Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha have successfully returned to full-team training.

Makgopa had been sidelined since early August with patellar tendinitis, while Mbatha has been nursing a knee injury sustained shortly after the season's commencement.

Their return is a massive positive for the Sea Robbers, as both players have already participated in behind-closed-doors friendly matches to sharpen their match rhythm.

Having missed the opening salvos of the 2026/27 campaign, the duo is now fighting to be in contention for the next round of fixtures once the international window concludes.



