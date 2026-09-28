Backpagepix
Orlando Pirates issue upbeat injury updates on Evidence Makgopa, Thalente Mbatha, Mohau Nkota, Andre de Jong and Sihle Nduli
Positive news
Orlando Pirates have made the most of the current FIFA international break, with the club's medical department working overtime to ensure the squad is at full strength for the resumption of the season.
The pause in domestic action has allowed the Buccaneers to integrate several key personnel back into the first-team fold, providing a timely lift for the technical team as they look to build on their early season form.
In a major boost for the club and Bafana Bafana, both Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha have successfully returned to full-team training.
Makgopa had been sidelined since early August with patellar tendinitis, while Mbatha has been nursing a knee injury sustained shortly after the season's commencement.
Their return is a massive positive for the Sea Robbers, as both players have already participated in behind-closed-doors friendly matches to sharpen their match rhythm.
Having missed the opening salvos of the 2026/27 campaign, the duo is now fighting to be in contention for the next round of fixtures once the international window concludes.
- Backpage
Progress for Nkota and De Jong
Beyond the immediate returns of the Bafana internationals, there is further encouragement with the news that Mohau Nkota and Andre de Jong have progressed to individual field drills, indicating that the worst of their spells on the sidelines is over.
Orlando Pirates officials have described this shift to outdoor rehabilitation as a "positive step," suggesting that the pair could be integrated into tactical sessions in the coming weeks.
For a side looking to compete on multiple fronts, the prospect of having two creative influences back in the mix will be a welcome sight for the supporters and the coaching staff alike as the schedule intensifies.
- Backpagepix
Nduli hits the grass
Perhaps the most heartening news involves long-term absentee Sihle Nduli. The experienced 30-year-old midfielder has faced a lengthy road back to fitness but has finally entered the on-the-field phase of his rehabilitation.
Nduli has now started running on the grass, which signifies that his body is responding well to the increased physical demands of professional training.
The club's senior physiotherapist, Kutlwano Molefe, expressed optimism regarding the midfielder's trajectory, noting that the player is hitting his targets and showing the necessary resilience to return to top-flight football after his significant layoff.
“Sihle has started running on the field and is scheduled to undergo field-based rehabilitation for approximately two weeks before beginning his reintegration into full-team training,” he told the club's media.
This structured approach ensures that Nduli will not be rushed back prematurely, minimizing the risk of a relapse.
- Backpage
What's next?
With these five players making significant progress, the Buccaneers look set to navigate the upcoming months with a much deeper and more competitive squad who will hopefully build on their unbeaten start to the league season.
Apart from league assignments, Pirates face Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 cup final on October 10, with the first piece of silverware for the season on the line.
There is also the matter of continental competition as the Bucs look to see off Namibia's African Stars in the second qualifying round so they can take their place in the CAF Champions League group stages.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting