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Orlando Pirates handed CAF Champions League travel boost as Abdeslam Ouaddou lays down the law - 'We’re respecting every game'
Logistical advantage for the Bucs
Orlando Pirates got through their first CAF Champions League hurdle after beating Mauritian side La Cure Waves 3-1 on aggregate.
The Buccaneers will now turn their attention to the next qualifying round, with coach Abdeslam Ouaddou pointing out a possible advantage for his team.
African Stars had to play their first-round home game at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Pretoria after Namibia was left without a CAF-approved venue for the competition.
- Orlando Pirates
'The good news'
Speaking on the logistical situation, Ouaddou was quick to clarify that his positivity stems from the lack of travel rather than the quality of the opposition. The coach understands that the physical toll of long-haul flights often impacts domestic performance, and staying local allows for a more traditional training rhythm between matches.
"The good news is we stay in South Africa [for both games]; this is good news, not good news because we’re playing that team," said Ouaddou, as per iDiski Times.
"It’s another game; we have to respect all the opponents. For us to stay here is less kilometres to travel because to get to West Africa, it’s far, and you still have to prepare for the league game of the next two, three days."
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Analytical approach to African Stars
Despite the travel benefits, the Buccaneers are not leaving anything to chance and are already deep into their tactical preparations for the encounter.
The Moroccan tactician confirmed that his backroom staff is working tirelessly to ensure the players are fully briefed on what to expect from their Namibian opponents.
"About the preparations, we’re going to continue on how we prepare ourselves. Of course, our analysts department will give us some input and research about that team," he explained.
"And then for us as technical staff, we have to design the training and game plan to try and win that game and try to go into the group stages."
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'We’re respecting every game'
Ouaddou was also keen to ensure that his squad maintains a professional mindset, warning against any form of complacency regardless of the venue or the stature of the opponent.
He dismissed the idea that any match at this level can be considered easy, stressing the evolution of the game across the continent.
"That’s how we’re working; we’re respecting every game, we’re not taking easily any games," Ouaddou concluded.
"I usually say there’s no more small teams in football because if you don’t prepare well and you underestimate teams, you’ll be surprised."
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