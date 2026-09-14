Orlando Pirates handed CAF Champions League travel boost as Abdeslam Ouaddou lays down the law - 'We’re respecting every game'

Orlando Pirates got through their first CAF Champions League hurdle after beating Mauritian side La Cure Waves 3-1 on aggregate.

The Buccaneers will now turn their attention to the next qualifying round, with coach Abdeslam Ouaddou pointing out a possible advantage for his team.

African Stars had to play their first-round home game at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Pretoria after Namibia was left without a CAF-approved venue for the competition.







