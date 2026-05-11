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Orlando Pirates goal machine Tshegofatso Mabasa wanted by Al-Ittihad for sensational Rhulani Mokwena reunion
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Mokwena targets familiar face for Libyan project
The bond between Rhulani Mokwena and Tshegofatso Mabasa could be set for its most ambitious chapter yet as Al-Ittihad prepare a move for the Bafana Bafana international.
Mokwena, who has previously worked with the striker during his coaching tenure at Orlando Pirates between 2017 and 2020, has long been an admirer of the forward's clinical finishing.
During his hugely successful period at Mamelodi Sundowns, the tactician reportedly attempted to lure the striker to Chloorkop, though a deal failed to materialise at the time.
The interest from the Libyan side is not merely speculative, as Mokwena looks to bolster his squad with proven quality.
If the move goes through, Mabasa would join fellow South African star Thembinkosi Lorch in Tripoli.
A source close to the situation confirmed the interest to FARPost, stating: "I think by now everyone knows that Pirates has not shown any interest in keeping Mabasa at the club, and I can tell you there is a lot of interest in the player.
"Rhulani Mokwena’s Al-Ittihad is one of those teams that are really interested in signing him."
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Contract uncertainty looms at Orlando Pirates
Despite his status as one of the most natural finishers in the PSL, Mabasa’s future at Mayfair has become increasingly precarious.
The 29-year-old is currently entering the final weeks of his contract, which is set to expire on June 30.
Reports indicate that the Sea Robbers have made no attempt to open talks regarding an extension, leaving the door wide open for rival suitors to pounce on a free transfer.
This lack of communication has effectively signaled the end of his journey with the Soweto giants.
The current campaign has been a difficult one for the former Bloemfontein Celtic man.
Under the leadership of Abdeslam Ouaddou, Mabasa found himself slipping down the pecking order behind the likes of Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma.
This lack of regular game-time culminated in a January loan move to Stellenbosch FC, where he has been spending the final months of his Pirates contract. With the 2025/26 season reaching its conclusion, the striker is now expected to explore his options abroad.
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Missing out on a historic milestones
A move to North Africa would mean Mabasa leaving Orlando Pirates just short of reaching a legendary landmark.
The striker currently sits on 50 goals for the club, a record that puts him in touching distance of the all-time scoring crown held by Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi.
Vilakazi’s record of 58 goals has stood for years, and while Mabasa seemed destined to shatter it, his impending departure means he may never get the chance to bridge that eight-goal gap.
The transition to Libya would offer Mabasa a fresh start and a platform to compete in a different environment under a coach who clearly trusts his abilities.
With his free agent status making him a highly attractive prospect, the lure of reuniting with Mokwena and Lorch in a high-pressure league could be the catalyst for the next stage of his career.
As the June deadline approaches, the football world will be watching to see if the Pirates talisman finally makes his long-awaited switch to join the Mokwena revolution.
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What's next for Mabasa?
Mabasa is set to become a free agent in the coming weeks, which will allow him to join any club of his choice.
The Bafana Bafana international is reportedly on the radar of various clubs in the PSL and on the African continent.
After closing his Pirates chapter, Mabasa will not be short of options with Egyptian giants also set to be monitoring his situation.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers' rivals, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, will be sniffing around, given a chance to snap up a lethal striker like Mabasa.