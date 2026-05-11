Orlando Pirates goal machine Tshegofatso Mabasa wanted by Al-Ittihad for sensational Rhulani Mokwena reunion

The bond between Rhulani Mokwena and Tshegofatso Mabasa could be set for its most ambitious chapter yet as Al-Ittihad prepare a move for the Bafana Bafana international.

Mokwena, who has previously worked with the striker during his coaching tenure at Orlando Pirates between 2017 and 2020, has long been an admirer of the forward's clinical finishing.

During his hugely successful period at Mamelodi Sundowns, the tactician reportedly attempted to lure the striker to Chloorkop, though a deal failed to materialise at the time.

The interest from the Libyan side is not merely speculative, as Mokwena looks to bolster his squad with proven quality.

If the move goes through, Mabasa would join fellow South African star Thembinkosi Lorch in Tripoli.

A source close to the situation confirmed the interest to FARPost, stating: "I think by now everyone knows that Pirates has not shown any interest in keeping Mabasa at the club, and I can tell you there is a lot of interest in the player.

"Rhulani Mokwena’s Al-Ittihad is one of those teams that are really interested in signing him."







