Orlando Pirates fans warned 'please stop what you are doing to your players' amid rising social media criticism against players

Ngubane also asked the fans to look back and see the trophies already in their cabinet before turning against their players.

"And these are the same players who are winning cups for Pirates; they are the same players who turned Pirates into title contenders. But now all of a sudden these players are bad?

"What type of a parent criticises his son publicly and hopes the spirit will be okay at home? Masindi Nemtajela was a regular up until the social media supporters started complaining about him. Since that boy was sidelined, Pirates are no longer the same. That boy was controlling the midfield," he added.

"Now they are on top of Yanela Mbuthuma and Evidence Makgopa, these very same supporters. They are saying a lot of things about Mbuthuma on social media. They are claiming Tshegofatso Mabasa was way better than him.

"Mbuthuma always gets chances to score, which is good for a striker. The Pirates' coaches just need to sharpen his finishing. When they signed him, everybody knew Mbuthuma was not perfect or a complete striker, but instead of helping him, people are destroying him. Makgopa may have his limitations, but he scores crucial goals."