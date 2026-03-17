Orlando Pirates fans warned 'please stop what you are doing to your players' amid rising social media criticism against players
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Pirates fans told to go slow on criticism
Although they dropped Premier Soccer League points against Siwelele, Orlando Pirates remain firmly in the title race.
Even if the Sea Robbers fail to beat Mamelodi Sundowns to the title, their season will be considered a success, having won the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout trophies.
After a 1-1 draw against the Bloemfontein outfit, fans turned against their players, especially Yanela Mbuthuma, who did not score despite getting numerous goal-scoring chances.
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'You will kill players' confidence'
South Africa's legendary midfielder Mlungisi Ngubane has warned Pirates' fans against criticism delivered, especially through social media.
"People always make noise about being once a Pirate, always a Pirate, but the way they speak about the Pirates players on social media is very, very bad. Those who support Pirates on social media will kill the confidence of their own Pirates," Ngubane told KickOff.
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Remember trophies won
Ngubane also asked the fans to look back and see the trophies already in their cabinet before turning against their players.
"And these are the same players who are winning cups for Pirates; they are the same players who turned Pirates into title contenders. But now all of a sudden these players are bad?
"What type of a parent criticises his son publicly and hopes the spirit will be okay at home? Masindi Nemtajela was a regular up until the social media supporters started complaining about him. Since that boy was sidelined, Pirates are no longer the same. That boy was controlling the midfield," he added.
"Now they are on top of Yanela Mbuthuma and Evidence Makgopa, these very same supporters. They are saying a lot of things about Mbuthuma on social media. They are claiming Tshegofatso Mabasa was way better than him.
"Mbuthuma always gets chances to score, which is good for a striker. The Pirates' coaches just need to sharpen his finishing. When they signed him, everybody knew Mbuthuma was not perfect or a complete striker, but instead of helping him, people are destroying him. Makgopa may have his limitations, but he scores crucial goals."
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Is Mofokeng immune to criticism?
Ngubane said that the fans are not fair in their criticism since they appear to criticise some players and spare others.
"What is strange, though, with these supporters is that they choose players in their criticism. Relebohile Mofokeng missed clear chances last week, and nobody said anything about that because he is a wonder boy," he stated.
"Recently they were complaining about Nkosinathi Sibisi, a player who is committed the same way as Mbekezeli Mbokazi was.
"Orlando Pirates supporters, please stop what you are doing to your players. Support your players in difficult times because that's when they need you the most to lift them. Pirates will end up not winning the league because of their supporters. Social media fans will cost Pirates the league," Ngubane concluded.