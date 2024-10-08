Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates, October 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Orlando Pirates exit looming? Separated from his family for over two years & left behind by trusted colleagues Sergio Almenara and Michel Bellver - Why Jose Riveiro broke down and shed tears after MTN8 final

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FCAmaZulu FCJ. RiveiroMTN 8 Cup

The 49-year-old Spaniard has been steering the Buccaneers shop with the odds stacked against him.

  • Riveiro arrived at Pirates with two lieutenants
  • But they have both abandoned him
  • That has sparked Riveiro exit rumours
