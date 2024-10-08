Orlando Pirates exit looming? Separated from his family for over two years & left behind by trusted colleagues Sergio Almenara and Michel Bellver - Why Jose Riveiro broke down and shed tears after MTN8 final
The 49-year-old Spaniard has been steering the Buccaneers shop with the odds stacked against him.
- Riveiro arrived at Pirates with two lieutenants
- But they have both abandoned him
- That has sparked Riveiro exit rumours