Orlando Pirates' Evidence Makgopa hailed as the best striker in South Africa – ‘No one is better than him currently’
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The ultimate praise for Pirates star
Orlando Pirates forward Evidence Makgopa has been branded as the finest striker currently operating in South African football.
Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele, who oversaw the player's development before his high-profile move to the Buccaneers, believes the 26-year-old has surpassed all his peers in the Premier Soccer League and the national team setup.
Mphahlele’s assessment comes at a time when the search for a reliable number nine remains a hot topic for both club and country.
"Makgopa is a top striker in the country. No one is better than him currently,” he told KickOff.
“To be the best striker, you don't just need to score goals; you can be the best striker simply by making assists to your teammates, by being a ballplayer, and you must defend as well."
- AFP
A legacy of excellence at Baroka
Baroka FC has a storied history of developing talent that eventually flourishes at the biggest clubs in the country or on the international stage.
While the club has produced remarkable individuals like Oscar Masuluke, who famously earned a FIFA Puskas Award nomination in 2017, Mphahlele insists that Makgopa’s trajectory puts him in a category of his own due to his participation on the world stage.
The chairman emphasised that the striker’s impact is the greatest the club has ever seen from a former player.
"Players differ in qualities, but Evidence Makgopa is the one player who has achieved a lot since leaving Baroka.
"He has done extremely well when it comes to achievements.
"The World Cup is the biggest tournament on earth. All the other things are below the World Cup,” he said.
- Getty Images Sport
The World Cup benchmark
For Mphahlele, the true measure of a footballer’s greatness lies in their ability to compete in the FIFA World Cup.
He views this as the pinnacle of the sport, suggesting that domestic success pales in comparison to the prestige of representing South Africa at the global showpiece.
This experience, he believes, is what separates the Orlando Pirates target man from other prolific scorers in the league.
In a colourful comparison to the local game, Mphahlele noted the cultural significance of these milestones for any South African professional.
He said: “If you are a footballer and you have never played in the World Cup, it's like being a player in South Africa who has never played in the Soweto Derby.
"It's the biggest fixture in South Africa.”
- Getty Images Sport
Unrivalled status in the country
Since joining the Buccaneers, Makgopa has faced the intense pressure that comes with wearing the famous black and white jersey.
However, his former mentor believes that his resume already speaks for itself, placing him at the very top of the list of Baroka alumni.
Closing his assessment, Mphahlele reiterated that the forward's journey from their development ranks to the international stage is the gold standard.
He concluded by saying: "So playing in the World Cup is the biggest achievement in football.
"So Makgopa is on top of the list if we're talking former Baroka players who have gone on to achieve big.”
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