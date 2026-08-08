Orlando Pirates' Evidence Makgopa hailed as the best striker in South Africa – ‘No one is better than him currently’

Orlando Pirates forward Evidence Makgopa has been branded as the finest striker currently operating in South African football.

Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele, who oversaw the player's development before his high-profile move to the Buccaneers, believes the 26-year-old has surpassed all his peers in the Premier Soccer League and the national team setup.

Mphahlele’s assessment comes at a time when the search for a reliable number nine remains a hot topic for both club and country.

"Makgopa is a top striker in the country. No one is better than him currently,” he told KickOff.

“To be the best striker, you don't just need to score goals; you can be the best striker simply by making assists to your teammates, by being a ballplayer, and you must defend as well."



