Orlando Pirates encouraged after frustration by Siwelele FC in PSL title charge 'Mamelodi Sundowns will drop points at some stage'
- Backpage
Bucs stumble
Orlando Pirates spurned an opportunity to open a three-point gap between them and Mamelodi Sundowns after a 1-1 draw against Siwelele FC.
The draw on Saturday at the Orlando Amstel Arena meant that the Sea Robbers could only go ahead by a point, but Sundowns have a game in hand, which means they can go to the top of the table if they beat Marumo Gallants on Thursday.
- Backpage
Bucs receive word of encouragement
Pirates legend Lawrence ‘Killer’ Maake believes that his former side should not be too worried about their result against Siwelele because he believes Downs will also drop points.
"Regarding Sundowns, I have observed that their performance has not been optimal," Maake told KickOff.
"I anticipate they will drop points at some stage, which could provide us with a significant advantage."
- Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, March 2026
Controversial penalty revisited
Against Richards Bay, the Soweto giants were awarded a late controversial penalty, and to Maake, the decision to award Pirates the spot kick is contestable.
"It was a satisfactory 2-0 victory for Pirates, following a controversial penalty awarded near the end of the match. From my perspective, it did not appear to be a penalty. While we all desire a goal, it should not have occurred in that manner," Maake added.
"Aside from that, I am content with securing the three points. To win the league, consistent performance is not always necessary; sometimes, it requires grinding out results.
"In some matches, we may encounter difficulties, miss scoring opportunities, or face other challenges. I strongly believe that as long as we maintain this momentum, results will be favourable regardless of how well we perform."
- Backpage
Ouaddou not losing hope
Bucs head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has chosen to keep his head high despite his side dropping points.
"We just have to keep going and believe because there are still nine games left. Our boys gave everything today on the pitch," Ouaddou said.
"We could've been more efficient in the last third, but let's take the positives. There are still nine games to go, and anything can happen in football. It's not an exact science.
"We will give some rest to the guys, and afterward we will come back to the battle and fight until the end."
Pirates will face TS Galaxy on March 22.