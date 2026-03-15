Orlando Pirates encouraged after frustration by Siwelele FC in PSL title charge 'Mamelodi Sundowns will drop points at some stage'

Against Richards Bay, the Soweto giants were awarded a late controversial penalty, and to Maake, the decision to award Pirates the spot kick is contestable.

"It was a satisfactory 2-0 victory for Pirates, following a controversial penalty awarded near the end of the match. From my perspective, it did not appear to be a penalty. While we all desire a goal, it should not have occurred in that manner," Maake added.

"Aside from that, I am content with securing the three points. To win the league, consistent performance is not always necessary; sometimes, it requires grinding out results.

"In some matches, we may encounter difficulties, miss scoring opportunities, or face other challenges. I strongly believe that as long as we maintain this momentum, results will be favourable regardless of how well we perform."