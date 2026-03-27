Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki explains his leadership role on the sidelines after long injury recovery journey - 'I try my best to make sure that everyone settles in'

Tapelo Xoki has faced a grueling Premier Soccer League 2025/26 season without a single minute of competitive action. His absence stems from a harrowing incident that was confirmed on the 2nd of September by Orlando Pirates, where he was among a group of club staff struck by a separate vehicle after disembarking from the team bus to assist at a road traffic accident scene.

While Xoki has been a frequent sight at training and a permanent fixture in the stands during matchdays, the physical requirements of the professional game have kept him away from the pitch.

Despite the frustration of a long-term layoff, the former 31-year-old has remained an integral part of the dressing room culture under the guidance of the technical team.