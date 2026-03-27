Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki explains his leadership role on the sidelines after long injury recovery journey - 'I try my best to make sure that everyone settles in'
The road to recovery after accident
Tapelo Xoki has faced a grueling Premier Soccer League 2025/26 season without a single minute of competitive action. His absence stems from a harrowing incident that was confirmed on the 2nd of September by Orlando Pirates, where he was among a group of club staff struck by a separate vehicle after disembarking from the team bus to assist at a road traffic accident scene.
While Xoki has been a frequent sight at training and a permanent fixture in the stands during matchdays, the physical requirements of the professional game have kept him away from the pitch.
Despite the frustration of a long-term layoff, the former 31-year-old has remained an integral part of the dressing room culture under the guidance of the technical team.
Leading from the sidelines
The scenario of being unable to contribute physically has forced Xoki to evolve. Speaking at the MTN8 Goals For Charity event on Wednesday, the defender explained that his proximity to the squad is curated to ensure the team's morale remains high and that tactical standards are maintained through communication.
"For me, whether you are playing or not, the most important conversation is the conversation you have with the group, to always have an impact in terms of affecting the group," Xoki said, according to KickOff.
- Orlando Pirates
Integrating the new arrivals
A significant part of Xoki's off-field contribution involves mentoring the latest additions to the Soweto giants. Joining Pirates comes with immense expectations, and he views his role as a buffer that helps new signings navigate the pressure of representing one of South Africa's most storied institutions.
"So I try my best to make sure that everyone settles in, the new guys at the club. I make sure they understand the magnitude of the job without putting them under pressure."
- Backpage
What comes next for Xoki?
His defensive solidity, combined with his leadership qualities, remains a vital asset for the Buccaneers. As the title race heats up, fans and teammates alike are eagerly awaiting the moment the defender can finally trade the tracksuit for his playing kit once again.