Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah regrets dropping points in PSL title race - 'We should’ve been long far away from the others'

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraOrlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah regrets dropping points in PSL title race - 'We should've been long far away from the others'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSekhukhune United vs Orlando PiratesSekhukhune UnitedOlisa NdahJose RiveiroThe Nigeria defender feels the Buccaneers can redeem themselves but bemoans the chances they wasted to collect more points.Pirates are fighting for a Caf CL spotBut they blew away chances to break away from their challengersNdah comments on where they lost it