Orlando Pirates defender Nkosikhona Ndaba reveals AmaZulu draw put a damper on his plans - 'I really wanted to celebrate my birthday with a win
Birthday celebrations cut short
Orlando Pirates star Nkosikhona Ndaba has opened up about his personal disappointment following the club’s 1-1 draw against AmaZulu on Wednesday night.
While the occasion should have been one of celebration for the left-back, the result at Kings Park Stadium left him feeling unfulfilled as the Buccaneers dropped crucial points in the Premier Soccer League.
The defender had hoped to mark his special day with a maximum points haul, but instead saw his side slip.
- Backpagepix
'The day didn’t go exactly as I had hoped'
Reflecting on the emotional weight of the match, Ndaba admitted: "It’s always a great feeling to come back home to KZN and see familiar faces," he told the club's media team.
"It was also nice to receive birthday gifts from people I know.
"However, the day didn’t go exactly as I had hoped because I couldn’t get the three points I wanted.
"I really wanted to celebrate my birthday with a win."
Analysis of the Kings Park stalemate
The Buccaneers entered the contest looking to maintain a perfect start to their domestic campaign, but they found Usuthu to be a stubborn nut to crack in Durban.
Despite controlling large periods of the game and creating several clear-cut opportunities, Abdeslam Ouaddou's men were unable to find the decisive second goal that would have secured the victory.
Ndaba was quick to credit the opposition for their defensive resilience while acknowledging that playing in KwaZulu-Natal is never an easy task for visiting teams.
"It’s always difficult to play against AmaZulu, especially away from home.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we managed to come away with a point," Ndaba explained.
- Backpage
Clinical edge lacking in Durban
The primary source of frustration for the Pirates camp was their perceived lack of composure in the final third.
Having dominated possession and carved out numerous openings, the failure to convert those chances into goals proved costly.
Ndaba believes that if the Soweto giants can sharpen their finishing, they will remain the favorites to retain their league crown.
The left-back provided a candid assessment of the team's performance in front of goal.
"Although one point is not enough, we created a lot of chances and unfortunately only managed to convert one.
"I believe that if we can improve our finishing and make the most of the opportunities we create, we can win a lot more games."
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting