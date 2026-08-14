Orlando Pirates defender Nkosikhona Ndaba reveals AmaZulu draw put a damper on his plans - 'I really wanted to celebrate my birthday with a win

Orlando Pirates star Nkosikhona Ndaba has opened up about his personal disappointment following the club’s 1-1 draw against AmaZulu on Wednesday night.

While the occasion should have been one of celebration for the left-back, the result at Kings Park Stadium left him feeling unfulfilled as the Buccaneers dropped crucial points in the Premier Soccer League.

The defender had hoped to mark his special day with a maximum points haul, but instead saw his side slip.



