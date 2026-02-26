Orlando Pirates defender Bandile Shandu explains why upcoming Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs stands out above previous duels, 'we can't beat about the bush about that'
First Soweto Derby of the season
The Soweto Derby clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates draws closer, with the two giants set to meet at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
It will be the first time for the two giants to play against each other this season.
Pirates right-back Bandile Shandu explains why this derby is more special than the two teams' previous meetings.
What sets this Soweto Derby apart from previous ones?
"I think we can't beat about the bush about that," said Shandu, as per SABC Sport.
"In my years of playing the derby, this is probably the first time where there's a lot at stake – not just bragging rights, but also three points and fighting for our club's ambitions and what we want to achieve. We are looking forward to it."
Soweto Derby, a must-win for Pirates
"I think for an institution like Orlando Pirates, every game is a must-win," added the former Maritzburg United wing-back.
"So we're taking this one like the next one and the one that follows. The mentality is the same – every game for Orlando Pirates is a must-win from now on if we want to achieve our ambitions as a club and as a team."
Why it's important for Pirates to score first
"Ja, I think it's very important to get a step ahead in terms of scoring first because you get to set the tone," Shandu continued.
"Basically, you get to start playing your game, and the nerves settle down, so it's very important to get the first goal.
"For now, my concentration is on the game – the Soweto Derby. I have nothing to say about that. I'm just focusing on the next game.
"As a club, that is where our mindset is right now, and that's what we are looking forward to right now," he concluded.