Orlando Pirates confirm the passing of South African legend Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala after succumbing to injuries from March shooting. The 75-year-old sadly passed away from injuries sustained as he was shot during a home invasion in March. Pirates make Tshabalala announcement. The legend passes away. Memorial & funeral details to be revealed.