Orlando Pirates confirm major injury blow for Sihle Nduli - 'He has been ruled out for an extended period'
Devastating news for Nduli
Orlando Pirates have officially confirmed that midfielder Sihle Nduli will be ruled out of competitive action for around four months due to a severe ankle injury.
The experienced campaigner was stretchered off the pitch during the Buccaneers' 1-1 draw against AmaZulu on Wednesday evening, following a sequence of play that left the technical bench visibly concerned about his immediate welfare.
The timing of the injury is particularly cruel for the Soweto giants, who are looking to maintain momentum in the Premier Soccer League.
A statement released on the club's official website confirmed the severity of the issue, stating: "Following a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu in midweek at the Kings Park Stadium, Orlando Pirates return to action this afternoon as they take on Chippa United at the same venue.
"The Buccaneers will, however, head into the encounter without midfielder Sihle Nduli, who sustained a significant ankle injury during the clash against Usuthu.
"The 30-year-old was forced off during the match following a heavy challenge and, after further assessment by the Club’s medical team, has been ruled out for an extended period."
- Backpage
Extended recovery timeline
Fans and teammates alike will have to get used to Nduli's absence, as the medical report indicates he will not return to the field before the new year.
The damage to his ankle is extensive, requiring a long period of rehabilitation before he can return to full training at Mayfair.
Providing further medical detail on the nature of the setback, the club elaborated on the specific diagnosis that will keep the midfielder in the treatment room.
The official update continued: “Nduli is expected to be sidelined for approximately four months after suffering a Grade 3 ligament tear, effectively ruling him out of action for the remainder of the year."
- Backpagepix
Further fitness concerns for Bucs
The misery for the Sea Robbers does not end with Nduli, as the club faces a growing list of casualties ahead of their fixture against Chippa.
Beyond the long-term loss of their midfield anchor, the technical staff is also sweating over the availability of other key personnel who have picked up knocks in recent days.
New Zealander Andre De Jong is among those who will miss the upcoming match, adding to the selection woes at Mayfair.
The club explained: “Pirates will also be without Andre de Jong for this afternoon’s encounter. The midfielder has been ruled out after picking up a quad strain and will not be considered for selection against the Chilli Boys.
- Backpage
Late calls and medical updates
While the news regarding Nduli and De Jong is definitive, there remains a glimmer of hope for Bafana Bafana international Tshepang Moremi.
The versatile attacker is currently being monitored by the club's physiotherapists following a physical encounter during the midweek fixture against Usuthu.
In a final update regarding the squad's health, the club shared the status of the former Bizana Pondo Chiefs star.
The statement concluded: “Meanwhile, the Bucs medical team have shed some light regarding the availability of Tshepang Moremi.
The Bafana Bafana international picked up a knock during the midweek encounter and will undergo a late fitness assessment before a final decision is made regarding his availability.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting