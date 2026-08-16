Orlando Pirates confirm major injury blow for Sihle Nduli - 'He has been ruled out for an extended period'

Orlando Pirates have officially confirmed that midfielder Sihle Nduli will be ruled out of competitive action for around four months due to a severe ankle injury.

The experienced campaigner was stretchered off the pitch during the Buccaneers' 1-1 draw against AmaZulu on Wednesday evening, following a sequence of play that left the technical bench visibly concerned about his immediate welfare.

The timing of the injury is particularly cruel for the Soweto giants, who are looking to maintain momentum in the Premier Soccer League.

A statement released on the club's official website confirmed the severity of the issue, stating: "Following a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu in midweek at the Kings Park Stadium, Orlando Pirates return to action this afternoon as they take on Chippa United at the same venue.

"The Buccaneers will, however, head into the encounter without midfielder Sihle Nduli, who sustained a significant ankle injury during the clash against Usuthu.

"The 30-year-old was forced off during the match following a heavy challenge and, after further assessment by the Club’s medical team, has been ruled out for an extended period."







