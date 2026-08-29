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Orlando Pirates coach singles out Yanela Mbuthuma after booking MTN8 final spot against Sekhukhune United - 'We have to give him confidence'
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Mbuthuma leads the charge at Amstel Arena
Orlando Pirates displayed their championship pedigree on Saturday evening, brushing aside Sekhukhune United with a 3-0 victory at the Amstel Arena to secure a 4-0 aggregate win.
While the collective performance was clinical, the spotlight shone brightest on Yanela Mbuthuma.
The 24-year-old forward, who has faced significant scrutiny since his move from Richards Bay, silenced his critics by providing the assists for the opening two goals, effectively ending the contest before the break.
The atmosphere at the stadium shifted dramatically as the match progressed, with the home supporters breaking into chants for the striker.
It was a poignant moment for a player who has often been the target of frustration during lean spells in front of goal.
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Ouaddou calls for patience and belief
Speaking after the final whistle, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou expressed his satisfaction with Mbuthuma’s contribution and emphasised the importance of psychological support.
The coach was adamant that the technical staff never lost faith in the forward's abilities, despite his previous struggles to register goals and assists.
Ouaddou was clear in his assessment of the striker's potential, stating: “Look me, it don’t make me happy now this boy we trust him" said the coach, as quoted on iDiski Times.
Sometimes in football you are in a difficult period. Like I said, we have to give him confidence; trust him the performance will come. And today he played a good game, and we have to continue to help him."
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Building the future of the Buccaneers
The Pirates tactician went even further, describing Mbuthuma as a cornerstone for the club’s future success.
Ouaddou warned against the dangers of overly harsh criticism, which can often stifle the development of talented individuals.
He suggested that the mental fortitude required to play for the Buccaneers is immense, and that the internal support system within the dressing room has been vital in keeping the striker focused during his goal drought.
“I’m sure he’s the future of Pirates, and we cannot kill him," Ouaddou added during his emotional post-match interview.
"Yeah, it’s not a secret, you know, when you feel that you’ve been pushed by your own fans, they give you energy, they give you power. It’s what I said all the time.
“It’s what I said all the time. Sometimes we have to be patient with our players, and when they feel this love, when they feel this support, you see what they can give you."
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A lesson in supporter power
The transformation of the Amstel Arena crowd from skeptics to supporters was not lost on the manager, who believes this synergy is essential for a successful season.
Ouaddou hopes that the warmth shown to Mbuthuma becomes the standard rather than the exception as the club prepares for the final and the rigorous league campaign ahead.
Concluding his remarks on the striker's resurgence, Ouaddou issued a challenge to the Pirates faithful to maintain this positive environment.
He explained: “So, yeah, I think it can be a real lesson if we can have the support from our fans all year. I hope we’ll bring him something."
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