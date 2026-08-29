Orlando Pirates coach singles out Yanela Mbuthuma after booking MTN8 final spot against Sekhukhune United - 'We have to give him confidence'

Orlando Pirates displayed their championship pedigree on Saturday evening, brushing aside Sekhukhune United with a 3-0 victory at the Amstel Arena to secure a 4-0 aggregate win.

While the collective performance was clinical, the spotlight shone brightest on Yanela Mbuthuma.

The 24-year-old forward, who has faced significant scrutiny since his move from Richards Bay, silenced his critics by providing the assists for the opening two goals, effectively ending the contest before the break.

The atmosphere at the stadium shifted dramatically as the match progressed, with the home supporters breaking into chants for the striker.

It was a poignant moment for a player who has often been the target of frustration during lean spells in front of goal.