Jose Riveiro, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Michael Madyira

Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro predicts 'tough' battle for PSL second spot as Kaizer Chiefs struggle to arrest slide

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsLamontville Golden ArrowsJose RiveiroKaizer Chiefs

The Premier Soccer League title appears to be on its way back to Chloorkop, leaving the fight for second position a heated one.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Downs appear on course to win the PSL title
  • That leaves the race for position two a heated one
  • Pirates coach Riveiro admits it is a tough battle

Editors' Picks