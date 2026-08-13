Orlando Pirates coach breaks silence on Sihle Nduli's freak injury against AmaZulu FC: 'I hope that we didn’t lose him again'
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A Bitter Return to Durban for Nduli
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has expressed his deep concern regarding the fitness of Sihle Nduli after the midfielder suffered a devastating blow during the club’s recent Premier Soccer League encounter against AmaZulu FC.
The match was supposed to be a celebratory moment for the player, marking his first official appearance since a major injury sidelined him last season.
The Buccaneers had been working Nduli back into the fold gradually, hoping his presence would bolster their engine room as they navigate a congested domestic schedule.
However, the player's afternoon was cut short when he was unable to continue, forcing Ouaddou to make tactical adjustments earlier than anticipated.
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Ouaddou Explains the Decision to Start Nduli
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Ouaddou opened up about the emotional significance of the selection, revealing that he viewed the start as a psychological boost for the player.
The coach admitted that starting Nduli in Durban was a calculated move designed to help the player overcome the mental hurdles associated with his previous injury site.
Despite the positive intentions behind the selection, the gamble appears to have backfired as the player's body failed to withstand the intensity of top-flight football in his comeback game.
The coach highlighted that the coincidence of the location made the situation particularly difficult to swallow for everyone involved at the club.
“We had to take him out because unfortunately he could not continue,” said Ouaddou, as per iDiski Times.
“We wanted to give him a gift, you know, if you remember, he was injured here in Durban.
“So, really, it was a good surprise for him to restart here. And he got injured; we hope it’s not so bad.
"Now we are going to do some analysis, to go deep into the analysis, and actually I cannot give you more updates about that.
“We just have to do some exams, and we will see. But really, I hope that we didn’t lose him again.”
Medical Assessment Pending for Midfield Star
The Orlando Pirates medical team is now expected to conduct a series of comprehensive tests to establish the full extent of the injury.
While the club remains hopeful that the issue is not a recurrence of the structural problem that kept him out last term, the initial signs were worrying enough for the coach to avoid offering any definitive timeline for a return.
Ouaddou was careful not to speculate on the duration of the layoff, emphasizing that the club must follow professional protocols before making any further announcements.
The midfielder's contribution is highly valued by the coaching staff, and losing him again so soon after his recovery would be a significant blow to their tactical depth, especially after the news that Thalente Mbatha requires surgery on a knee injury.
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Hoping for the Best in Soweto
The emotional weight of the situation was evident in Ouaddou's closing remarks, as he admitted his personal hope that the midfielder's luck would finally turn.
The Pirates boss is well aware of the mental toll that repeated injuries can take on a professional athlete, especially one who has fought so hard to return to the pitch.
As the club prepares for their upcoming fixtures, the focus will inevitably shift to how the squad adapts without Nduli's presence in the middle of the park.
The Buccaneers have shown depth in their roster recently, but the specific qualities Nduli brings are difficult to replicate.
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