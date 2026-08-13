Orlando Pirates coach breaks silence on Sihle Nduli's freak injury against AmaZulu FC: 'I hope that we didn’t lose him again'

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Ouaddou opened up about the emotional significance of the selection, revealing that he viewed the start as a psychological boost for the player.

The coach admitted that starting Nduli in Durban was a calculated move designed to help the player overcome the mental hurdles associated with his previous injury site.

Despite the positive intentions behind the selection, the gamble appears to have backfired as the player's body failed to withstand the intensity of top-flight football in his comeback game.

The coach highlighted that the coincidence of the location made the situation particularly difficult to swallow for everyone involved at the club.

“We had to take him out because unfortunately he could not continue,” said Ouaddou, as per iDiski Times.

“We wanted to give him a gift, you know, if you remember, he was injured here in Durban.

“So, really, it was a good surprise for him to restart here. And he got injured; we hope it’s not so bad.

"Now we are going to do some analysis, to go deep into the analysis, and actually I cannot give you more updates about that.

“We just have to do some exams, and we will see. But really, I hope that we didn’t lose him again.”



