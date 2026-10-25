Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou weighs up 'psychologist ' appointment to help stars handle CAF Champions League pressure - 'We have to manage the big factor'

Orlando Pirates might be back among Africa’s elite, but head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou believes technical ability alone won't be enough to secure a second star. Following their progression to the CAF Champions League group stages, the coach has prioritised mental strength as the defining factor for the club’s upcoming campaign.

The Buccaneers secured their spot with a dominant 5-0 aggregate win over Namibian outfit African Stars, but the performance left the coach questioning his side's temperament.

During the second leg at the Orlando Amstel Arena, the Soweto giants cruised to a 3-0 victory, yet Ouaddou was struck by the disparity in his team's displays across the two halves. He noted that the emotional weight of representing such a storied institution can often weigh heavily on his younger players, particularly those who have only recently arrived at the club.

"In the PSL, I have one of the youngest teams. Today you saw about ten new players, and it’s not easy to integrate them into a big club like Orlando Pirates. You can be a good player elsewhere, but when you come here, we have to manage the big factor of emotions because there’s a lot of pressure," Ouaddou told the media.



