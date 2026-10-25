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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou weighs up 'psychologist ' appointment to help stars handle CAF Champions League pressure - 'We have to manage the big factor'
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Overcoming the mental hurdle
Orlando Pirates might be back among Africa’s elite, but head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou believes technical ability alone won't be enough to secure a second star. Following their progression to the CAF Champions League group stages, the coach has prioritised mental strength as the defining factor for the club’s upcoming campaign.
The Buccaneers secured their spot with a dominant 5-0 aggregate win over Namibian outfit African Stars, but the performance left the coach questioning his side's temperament.
During the second leg at the Orlando Amstel Arena, the Soweto giants cruised to a 3-0 victory, yet Ouaddou was struck by the disparity in his team's displays across the two halves. He noted that the emotional weight of representing such a storied institution can often weigh heavily on his younger players, particularly those who have only recently arrived at the club.
"In the PSL, I have one of the youngest teams. Today you saw about ten new players, and it’s not easy to integrate them into a big club like Orlando Pirates. You can be a good player elsewhere, but when you come here, we have to manage the big factor of emotions because there’s a lot of pressure," Ouaddou told the media.
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Searching for consistency
Ouaddou's focus is firmly on long-term progression rather than short-term results. While he acknowledges the talent at his disposal, he insists that the players must bridge the gap between their technical potential and their psychological application during high-stakes matches.
For the Bucs mentors, the inconsistency shown against African Stars was a clear symptom of a deeper issue that needs addressing before the group stages begin.
"I have good players; of course there’s always a march towards progression, but where we really have to help them is mentally. It’s helping them understand how they can manage the pressure and these types of games. If you look at the differences between the first and second half, it’s the same players but different performances," he explained.
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Specialist support on the cards
In a surprising admission, Ouaddou suggested that he might seek outside help to ensure his players are ready for the continental stage.
"I hope I can help them as a coach, but maybe we may need a sports psychologist to go a little bit deeper because I’m not a psychologist," he joked, though the underlying message remained serious.
Integrating ten new players into a club of Pirates' stature is a monumental task, and the coach is clearly looking for every possible advantage to ensure his recruitment drive translates into trophies.
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Chasing the second star
The Buccaneers have famously not tasted continental glory since their historic 1995 triumph, and the current crop of players is under immense pressure to replicate that success.
The coming months will reveal whether the Sea Robbers can develop the 'mental blueprint' their coach is demanding. As the club targets a deep run in the competition, the ability to maintain composure under the bright lights of CAF matchdays will be just as important as their tactical setup.
For now, Ouaddou is challenging his stars to dream big while ensuring they have the tools to handle the nightmares that high-pressure football can occasionally bring.
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