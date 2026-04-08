Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou weighs in on PSL title race against Mamelodi Sundowns as Moroccan also points to one big improvement in his side after weeks of complaining

After spending some time complaining about his side's inefficiency in the final third, Ouaddou is now a happy man.

“Yes, you’re right, we had full control of the game in the attacking animation, in the defensive animation, I think we were dominant in all areas,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

"So, congratulations to the boys, you can see that Pirates is still alive and we’re going to fight until the end, whatever happened.

“But we can see that when the boys start to be efficient in the last third, we can see that we can score a lot of goals. It happened at the beginning of the season in the middle, but you remember I was telling you that we need to be more efficient," he added.

“So, now they are putting the goals. I’m happy, and we will have a fantastic gift at the end of the season.”