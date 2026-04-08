Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou weighs in on PSL title race against Mamelodi Sundowns as Moroccan also points to one big improvement in his side after weeks of complaining
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Pirates on a rampage
Orlando Pirates beat Golden Arrows 5-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Amstel Arena yesterday.
The big win came not long after Abdeslam Ouaddou's men scored half a dozen goals past TS Galaxy recently without reply.
That run of form in the last two games could be a concern to their title rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns, who lead the standings with two points more than the Buccaneers.
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Ouaddou sees improvement in problematic area
After spending some time complaining about his side's inefficiency in the final third, Ouaddou is now a happy man.
“Yes, you’re right, we had full control of the game in the attacking animation, in the defensive animation, I think we were dominant in all areas,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.
"So, congratulations to the boys, you can see that Pirates is still alive and we’re going to fight until the end, whatever happened.
“But we can see that when the boys start to be efficient in the last third, we can see that we can score a lot of goals. It happened at the beginning of the season in the middle, but you remember I was telling you that we need to be more efficient," he added.
“So, now they are putting the goals. I’m happy, and we will have a fantastic gift at the end of the season.”
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Tight title race good for SA football
“It’s difficult, we have two teams now fighting, I think it’s very good for the South African league," the former Morocco defender said.
"For me, I always said it’s the best in Africa, so the fans deserve to have this race until the end and to have interest because if there’s no interest in football, people lose it and are now interested anymore.
“So yeah, it’s good to have even a tough time for the team, but let’s see what happens at the end of the season, it’s something I told you until the last second we will be here [laughs].”
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Hitting top form at the crucial moment
Pirates have picked up form during what looks like the perfect stage of the PSL title race.
Such momentum is what could be needed by Ouaddou's men in the fight to overtake Sundown who are equally in top form.