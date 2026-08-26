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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou urged to focus on a critical area of concern – ‘They are able to create opportunities but…’
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Looking beyond the results
Orlando Pirates have enjoyed a productive opening to the 2026/27 campaign, currently sitting at the summit of the Betway Premiership standings with 10 points from their first four league outings.
The Buccaneers have dispatched Milford FC, Chippa United, and Sekhukhune United, while securing a draw against AmaZulu to cement their early title credentials.
In cup competitions, the Soweto giants have also shown resilience, progressing in the MTN8 following an AET victory over Durban City and a narrow first-leg semi-final win against Sekhukhune.
However, club legend Eugene Zwane is looking beyond the results.
“They don’t have a player who will score goals every single game, and most of their leading goal scorers are attacking midfielders.”
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Visible missing link in the final third
The Buccaneers’ attacking depth has been tested following the injury to Evidence Makgopa and the decision to offload Tshegofatso Mabasa.
With Yanela Mbuthuma struggling for form, the goal-scoring burden has shifted almost entirely onto the shoulders of the creative midfielders.
In the six matches played across all competitions this term, attacking midfielders have accounted for eight goals.
In an exclusive interview with FARPost, Zwane highlighted that the team’s reliance on non-strikers is unsustainable.
“What Orlando Pirates need right now is a proven goalscorer, maybe two of them,” Zwane said.
“We can see how they are able to create opportunities and how they dominate the ball, as well as how they make entries into the final third.”
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Is new signing Pedersen enough?
The spotlight has now turned toward the club's recent recruitment, specifically Norwegian forward Sebastian Pedersen.
With the transfer window dynamics shifting, the pressure is on the new arrival to adapt quickly to the South African top flight and provide the clinical edge that Zwane believes is currently lacking.
“So, they need a proven goalscorer."
"I know they were successful in getting a player from Norway, [Sebastian Pedersen]."
"If that’s the case and he is going to deliver, then Pirates will successfully defend their league title,” Zwane said.
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Front-line efficiency is crucial
For Ouaddou, balancing the demands of the Betway Premiership, the Carling Knockout, and the MTN8 alongside a rigorous CAF Champions League schedule requires a squad with goals spread across all positions.
However, the history of successful Pirates teams has often been built on the foundations of a prolific number nine.
As the Buccaneers prepare for the decisive second leg of their MTN8 semi-final and a gruelling league schedule, the efficiency of their front line will be under intense scrutiny.
If Pedersen or the returning strikers cannot fill the void identified by Zwane, the club may find their trophy defence under threat.
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