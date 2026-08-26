Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou urged to focus on a critical area of concern – ‘They are able to create opportunities but…’

Orlando Pirates have enjoyed a productive opening to the 2026/27 campaign, currently sitting at the summit of the Betway Premiership standings with 10 points from their first four league outings.

The Buccaneers have dispatched Milford FC, Chippa United, and Sekhukhune United, while securing a draw against AmaZulu to cement their early title credentials.

In cup competitions, the Soweto giants have also shown resilience, progressing in the MTN8 following an AET victory over Durban City and a narrow first-leg semi-final win against Sekhukhune.

However, club legend Eugene Zwane is looking beyond the results.

“They don’t have a player who will score goals every single game, and most of their leading goal scorers are attacking midfielders.”



