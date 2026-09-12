Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou urged to beef up his squad ‘especially when you look at the trophies that are on the table for the team’

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi has publicly challenged head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou to reconsider his stance on squad management as the Soweto giants face a gruelling fixture schedule.

Despite Ouaddou’s preference for a streamlined group, Vilakazi believes the physical toll of competing in the CAF Champions League alongside domestic duties requires a much deeper pool of talent than what is currently available at Mayfair.

“It’s very wise to have a bigger squad," Vilakazi told FARPost.

"Look at the injuries that they are having right now."

"I think [Makhehlene] Makhaula got injured; now we have [Thalente] Mbatha, who has a knee injury. We also have [Sihle] Nduli, who got hurt badly.”



