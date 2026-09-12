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Kingsley Kobo

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou urged to beef up his squad ‘especially when you look at the trophies that are on the table for the team’

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Former Buccaneers midfielder Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi has warned the team’s tactician that a lean squad could derail the club's ambitious pursuit of silverware this season. The Soweto giants are currently juggling commitments across five competitions, leading to concerns over player welfare and performance levels.

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates Backpage

    Vilakazi sounds warning

    Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi has publicly challenged head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou to reconsider his stance on squad management as the Soweto giants face a gruelling fixture schedule.

    Despite Ouaddou’s preference for a streamlined group, Vilakazi believes the physical toll of competing in the CAF Champions League alongside domestic duties requires a much deeper pool of talent than what is currently available at Mayfair.

    “It’s very wise to have a bigger squad," Vilakazi told FARPost.

    "Look at the injuries that they are having right now."

    "I think [Makhehlene] Makhaula got injured; now we have [Thalente] Mbatha, who has a knee injury. We also have [Sihle] Nduli, who got hurt badly.”


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  • Thapelo Mokobodi celebrates Orlando Pirates goalBackpage

    Coping with five competitions

    Pirates are currently active on multiple fronts, having secured a place in the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns while simultaneously navigating the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League.

    Vilakazi argues that the current injury list is proof that the squad needs reinforcement.

    “It’s very wise to have a bigger squad. Look at the injuries that they are having right now.

    “So, it’s going to be important to have a bigger squad, especially when you look at the trophies that are on the table for the team."

    "You have the Betway Premiership, the MTN8, which they are in the final of now, the Carling [Knockout] that is coming in, the Nedbank Cup and the [CAF] Champions League."

    "So, it’s very important to have a bigger squad so that you can rest other players."

    "Maybe others will play in the Champions League, and others will play cup games,” he said.


  • Ghampani Lungu, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    The toll of continental travel

    Beyond the matches themselves, the logistical challenges of African football are a primary concern for Vilakazi.

    He believes that the fatigue generated by long-distance travel is often underestimated by fans and coaching staff alike.

    Vilakazi explained the necessity of having "fresh legs" available to step in immediately after a continental trip.

    “It’s important to have a bigger squad so that your players don’t get fatigued."

    "Remember that we don’t look at playing."

    "Also, travelling plays a part in fatigue."

    "That is one thing a lot of people don’t think of. Travelling can also cause fatigue.”


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  • Sebastian Pedersen Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Ouaddou backs his approach

    The debate comes at a time when Abdeslam Ouaddou has been vocal about his desire for a manageable dressing room.

    The Pirates tactician recently revealed that he prefers to work with a specific number of players—30 outfielders and four goalkeepers—stating that anything larger becomes detrimental to team chemistry and individual player development.

    However, with the Betway Premiership title race heating up and a final against Sundowns looming, the pressure to maintain a high level of performance is immense.

    “So that’s where you need a [big] pool of players, so that those who went to CAF come two days before the other game, and at least you can add one or two to the team that is there and carry on with the team,” Vilakazi concluded.


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