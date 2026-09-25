Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou takes 'soldier' stance over Bafana Bafana workload ahead of MTN8 final - 'These players will not have rest but...'

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has made his stance clear on the demands of international duty, drawing from his own experience as a professional footballer.

The Moroccan tactician believes representing your country carries a responsibility that should not be compromised by club commitments, insisting his players must honour their Bafana Bafana obligations without complaint.

Speaking on the demands placed on his squad, Ouaddou compared the call-up to military service, suggesting that fatigue should be secondary to national pride.







