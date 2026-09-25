Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou takes 'soldier' stance over Bafana Bafana workload ahead of MTN8 final - 'These players will not have rest but...'
National duty above all
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has made his stance clear on the demands of international duty, drawing from his own experience as a professional footballer.
The Moroccan tactician believes representing your country carries a responsibility that should not be compromised by club commitments, insisting his players must honour their Bafana Bafana obligations without complaint.
Speaking on the demands placed on his squad, Ouaddou compared the call-up to military service, suggesting that fatigue should be secondary to national pride.
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'It's time to represent the country'
He explained his philosophy by saying: “I’ve been an international for 13 years, playing four African Cups," as per iDiski Times.
"So, when it’s time to wear the international uniform for the country, to represent the country, it’s time to go to represent your country. It’s like when the army calls somebody to defend the country. It’s time, and I don’t have nothing to do about that."
Ouaddou believes that the mental strength gained from representing a nation can often outweigh the physical exhaustion that comes with a congested fixture list, especially during such a critical period of the season.
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No shortcuts for Bafana stars
The technical team at Pirates has acknowledged that the quick turnaround between the Egypt friendly and the Wafa-Wafa final is far from ideal.
However, Ouaddou reiterated that he will not seek any behind-the-scenes arrangements to shorten their stay in the national camp.
"I just have to release them to give the best for South African football and to respect the SAFA, to respect the competition. Of course, these players will not have rest, but it’s the job of when you are an international. We cannot choose."
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Representing the nation with pride
For Ouaddou, the emotional connection to the national shirt is what drives elite athletes to perform even when their bodies are flagging.
He remains firm that his players should feel privileged rather than burdened by their busy schedule.
The Pirates coach concluded: "It’s time to go to compete for your country. It’s time to go to represent your nation. It’s time to go to represent your people, and you have to be proud.
"And even if you are tired, you don’t have to feel the tiredness because you are going to represent your people. It’s like when you are a soldier."
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