Speaking in the wake of Orlando Pirates’ 2-0 victory over Milford FC at the Orlando Amstel Arena, Abdeslam Ouaddou took a moment to reflect on the significant impact Hugo Broos has made on the local landscape.

“About Hugo Broos, he’s leaving not far from where I live in France. I think it’s about 250 kilometres away and in that area, the east of Belgium, it’s people who believe in hard work,” Ouaddou explained during his post-match media duties.

“People coming from that area have a lot of humility, and they are straight people.

"He is someone who has brought a lot to African football.”



