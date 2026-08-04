Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou shares his thoughts on Hugo Broos' exit - 'He is someone who has brought a lot to African football'
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A fitting tribute from the Buccaneers coach
Speaking in the wake of Orlando Pirates’ 2-0 victory over Milford FC at the Orlando Amstel Arena, Abdeslam Ouaddou took a moment to reflect on the significant impact Hugo Broos has made on the local landscape.
“About Hugo Broos, he’s leaving not far from where I live in France. I think it’s about 250 kilometres away and in that area, the east of Belgium, it’s people who believe in hard work,” Ouaddou explained during his post-match media duties.
“People coming from that area have a lot of humility, and they are straight people.
"He is someone who has brought a lot to African football.”
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Recognising Broos' belief in African talent
Broos leaves South Africa with his reputation enhanced, having successfully integrated a new generation of talent into the national set-up.
Ouaddou was particularly impressed by the Belgian’s commitment to utilising local resources rather than relying on external expertise, a philosophy that previously served Broos well during his Africa Cup of Nations-winning stint with Cameroon.
This approach has earned him respect across the continent from fellow coaching professionals.
“He’s not someone who’s looking to bring people from outside,” Ouaddou continued.
“He’s someone who believes in Africans, and he did well with Cameroon; he also had a good time in South Africa.
"We can say whatever we want about him, but he brought something.
"For me, I just want to thank him for the fact that he’s open to speaking to other coaches.
"I had meetings with him several times, and Orlando Pirates allowed us to meet to speak about the players and football.”
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A collaborative approach to the game
The relationship between the national team coach and domestic club managers is often fraught with tension, but Ouaddou revealed that Broos maintained a remarkably open-door policy.
The Pirates mentor appreciated the transparency and the frequent dialogues regarding player fitness and tactical development.
This collaboration proved vital for the Buccaneers, who have consistently supplied a high volume of players to the national squad under Broos’ watchful eye.
“He’s somebody who loves our football, our continent, and he took time away from his family and gave it to football,” the Pirates coach added.
The mutual respect between the two men was evident as Ouaddou detailed the various interactions facilitated by the club.
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The legacy of the Belgian veteran
As the South African Football Association [SAFA] begins the difficult task of finding a successor to the Belgian, Ouaddou believes it is important to celebrate the foundations Broos has laid.
“I think if we can reward this man for all he has done, it will be fantastic,” Ouaddou concluded.
Broos leaves behind a legacy of discipline and structural improvement, having turned South Africa into a competitive force on the continent once again.
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