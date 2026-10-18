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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals what makes Sipho Chaine key for Bucs - 'You always need a spine'
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The importance of a tactical spine
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has detailed the specific reasons why Sipho Chaine has become an indispensable figure for the Buccaneers, describing the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper as the critical voice in the team's central column.
The Moroccan mentor spoke out following a narrow victory over Namibian champions African Stars at the National Stadium in Gaborone, where Chaine's presence was felt throughout the ninety minutes.
A second-half goal from Tshepang Moremi provided the Soweto giants with a crucial advantage in their CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg.
As the club prepares to host the Windhoek-based side in Johannesburg this Friday, Ouaddou emphasised that Chaine's contribution goes far beyond his shot-stopping ability, focusing instead on the organizational demands required at the highest level of continental football.
“You see, in my game model, in the way that I’m coaching, I have always given importance to the whole team, of course, to the players,” Ouaddou explained as per FARPost.
“But you always need a spine, and the spine is the goalkeeper, the pair of central defenders, the six, the ten and the nine. And I need to have a leader in every line.”
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Strategic leadership on the pitch
For Ouaddou, the implementation of his tactical philosophy relies heavily on having players who can act as his representatives on the field.
“It’s important to have a well-oiled machine. You need to have strategic leaders in every line,” he added.
“Because sometimes when you play in front of 60,000 people, the players cannot hear you. Of course, we work during the week on the principle that we want to see on the pitch.”
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Demanding more from the number one
The former Moroccan defender was clear that he expects his goalkeeper to be more than just a talented athlete; he wants a vocal presence who is not afraid to confront his teammates.
“And sometimes you have to be hard, you know, not have to be a nice boy, you know, to wake up people who are sleeping.
"Sometimes you need to shout. You need to wake them up,” Ouaddou added, highlighting the psychological edge he expects Chaine to bring to the starting XI as they hunt for further silverware this season.
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Record-breaking form and defensive pride
Chaine’s rise to prominence is backed by staggering statistics, having recorded nine clean sheets in 14 appearances during a remarkable 2024/25 CAF Champions League run.
Reflecting on the result in Botswana, Ouaddou admitted that his defensive background makes him particularly appreciative of a shutout.
“For me, I am a coach who loves goals and hates conceding them. I hate that as an ex-defender.
"So, today it was a good result. We scored one goal. We came back with a clean sheet, so I’m very happy,” the Pirates coach concluded.
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