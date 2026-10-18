Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals what makes Sipho Chaine key for Bucs - 'You always need a spine'

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has detailed the specific reasons why Sipho Chaine has become an indispensable figure for the Buccaneers, describing the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper as the critical voice in the team's central column.

The Moroccan mentor spoke out following a narrow victory over Namibian champions African Stars at the National Stadium in Gaborone, where Chaine's presence was felt throughout the ninety minutes.

A second-half goal from Tshepang Moremi provided the Soweto giants with a crucial advantage in their CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg.

As the club prepares to host the Windhoek-based side in Johannesburg this Friday, Ouaddou emphasised that Chaine's contribution goes far beyond his shot-stopping ability, focusing instead on the organizational demands required at the highest level of continental football.

“You see, in my game model, in the way that I’m coaching, I have always given importance to the whole team, of course, to the players,” Ouaddou explained as per FARPost.

“But you always need a spine, and the spine is the goalkeeper, the pair of central defenders, the six, the ten and the nine. And I need to have a leader in every line.”







