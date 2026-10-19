Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals how he prepared the Bucs for CAF Champions League challenge - 'We are soldiers going on a mission'

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has made it clear that reaching the CAF Champions League group stages requires more than just tactical prowess; it demands a total psychological shift.

One of the biggest hurdles in Gaborone was the punishing heat, with temperatures soaring as the match progressed. Ouaddou revealed that his backroom staff had been tracking the weather patterns long before the team arrived in Botswana, allowing them to integrate environmental conditioning into their weekly training schedule. This data-driven approach ensured the players were not caught off guard by the elements.

"When we prepared for this game in the week, at the beginning of the week, our analysis department already told us that we will have 35 degrees, 36 degrees," Ouaddou told the media.

"So, we were prepared for that. I said to my boys that we are on a mission and soldiers who are going to the mission,” the coach said.



