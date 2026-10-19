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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals how he prepared the Bucs for CAF Champions League challenge - 'We are soldiers going on a mission'
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'Soldiers going to the mission'
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has made it clear that reaching the CAF Champions League group stages requires more than just tactical prowess; it demands a total psychological shift.
One of the biggest hurdles in Gaborone was the punishing heat, with temperatures soaring as the match progressed. Ouaddou revealed that his backroom staff had been tracking the weather patterns long before the team arrived in Botswana, allowing them to integrate environmental conditioning into their weekly training schedule. This data-driven approach ensured the players were not caught off guard by the elements.
"When we prepared for this game in the week, at the beginning of the week, our analysis department already told us that we will have 35 degrees, 36 degrees," Ouaddou told the media.
"So, we were prepared for that. I said to my boys that we are on a mission and soldiers who are going to the mission,” the coach said.
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Adapting to extreme environments
The Moroccan tactician believes that the ability to perform regardless of external factors is a hallmark of elite African clubs. By treating his players like soldiers, he hopes to build resilience that will serve them well as they progress deeper into the competition, where travel and weather become even more unpredictable. For Ouaddou, there are no excuses for the climate or pitch conditions.
"We don’t care about the weather; it can be 40 degrees, it can be -10. We are going there to get results and to go through the next group stages," he continued.
"Mentally, we prepared the boys because, you know, when you play in the Champions League, you have to adapt to any condition, and it’s part of the development of the boys; it’s part of football."
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'Important second half'
The narrow victory at the Botswana National Stadium, secured by a second-half strike from Tshepang Moremi, puts the South African giants in the driver's seat. However, Ouaddou is refusing to let complacency creep into the camp before the return leg at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
He stressed that the job is far from finished despite the slender advantage they take back to Soweto for next Friday's decisive encounter.
"I cannot say we have one foot in the group stages; we still have an important second half there, and we will have to prepare for this to qualify for the group stages," Ouaddou added.
"It’s an important target for the club, the technical team and the players, so we’ll rest and prepare well so we can start that game to win it."
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Group stage goal
Beyond the mental aspect, Pirates utilised a specific physical strategy to break down their Namibian opponents. Recognising that African Stars would provide a stern physical test, the Buccaneers focused on maintaining their shape and energy levels during the first half, waiting for their superior conditioning to tell in the final stages of the match. The plan worked to perfection as Moremi found the breakthrough.
"For us, we knew we’d have an advantage in the second half; if we keep strong, maybe at a later stage of the game, we can have a physical advantage," the coach noted.
The technical team now turns their attention to the home leg, where a clean sheet or a win will guarantee their spot among the continent's elite in the lucrative group stage phase.
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