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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals his message to Mpho Padime during Bucs 3-0 victory - 'Enjoy your football'
Ouaddou grants Padime tactical license
Ouaddou has revealed the heartwarming message he delivered to Mpho Padime before the youngster took to the pitch in the MTN8 semi-final.
The Buccaneers were already in a commanding position when the 84th-minute substitute was introduced.
Explaining his approach to the substitution, Ouaddou emphasised that the match situation allowed him to relax his usually strict tactical requirements.
'Just enjoy your football'
With the Buccaneers two goals to the good, the Bucs coach encouraged the youngster to relax, express himself and enjoy his time on the pitch, explaining why players need that freedom when the game situation allows it.
"Look, I will be honest with you, I’m somebody who want efficiency, I want goals, clean-sheets, but at the same time like I said to the boy when he just come there went on I said, ‘my boy it’s 2-0, enjoy your football, I’ve nothing just enjoy your football’ sometimes you have to give this freedom to these boys," Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.
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Adapting to South African football culture
The Moroccan tactician admitted that he is gradually learning to embrace the unique flair associated with South African football.
While Ouaddou is known for his disciplined and pragmatic approach to the game, he acknowledges that there is a time and place for individual expression, especially when a victory is already well within reach.
"Even, I will be honest with you, climbing on the ball, stuff like that, when it’s 0-0 or draw, I don’t like that; when we’re three or four goals up," he explained.
"I’ve to integrate myself in the culture of the country sometimes to give them the freedom."
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No room for complacency
Despite the celebratory mood following the qualification for another major final, the head coach was quick to dismiss any suggestions of a break for his technical team. Pirates are currently juggling commitments across multiple fronts, including the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League, requiring a meticulous level of preparation.
Ouaddou is adamant that the recent success is merely a result of the hard work put in since the start of the pre-season back in June. The coach highlighted the demanding nature of his role.
"No, for me there’s no day off, since I came back on the 24th June, my focus is on the league, MTN8, Champions League, me and my staff we have to work to anticipate, plan the things because ideas are that success doesn’t come like that, you’ve to plan things so of course I’m going to watch the game," Ouaddou concluded.
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