Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou refuses to budge as showboating debate heats up - 'I am here to get results'

The debate surrounding South African football's identity has intensified at Orlando Pirates, with Abdeslam Ouaddou now addressing the growing conversation around his approach.

Speaking to the media after the Buccaneers' convincing 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants, the Pirates boss expressed his frustration with the narrative being pushed by former figures associated with the club.

Ouaddou also responded to claims that he is trying to reinvent the wheel in South African football.

"I heard some ex-coaches from Pirates, some, let’s say, legends, saying that coach Ouaddou cannot come here to teach us football," Ouaddou told the media.



