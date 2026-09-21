Backpagepix
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou refuses to budge as showboating debate heats up - 'I am here to get results'
- Backpage
Ouaddou stands his ground
The debate surrounding South African football's identity has intensified at Orlando Pirates, with Abdeslam Ouaddou now addressing the growing conversation around his approach.
Speaking to the media after the Buccaneers' convincing 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants, the Pirates boss expressed his frustration with the narrative being pushed by former figures associated with the club.
Ouaddou also responded to claims that he is trying to reinvent the wheel in South African football.
"I heard some ex-coaches from Pirates, some, let’s say, legends, saying that coach Ouaddou cannot come here to teach us football," Ouaddou told the media.
'I am here to get results'
The Moroccan coach was quick to reiterate his affection for the country while maintaining his professional boundaries.
"I don’t teach football to nobody. I’m very humble. I respect the culture. I respect this fantastic country. I like it. I love it. I love South Africa. I love these people.
"But these people who were ex-coaches, they have to understand that I am here for a mandate. I am here to get results. I am here to take the best for my team and to win games," he added.
- Backpagepix
Efficiency over entertainment
The core of the disagreement lies in the distinction between functional skill and purely aesthetic play. Ouaddou is adamant that his players must focus on moving the ball forward and clinical finishing rather than pleasing the crowd with tricks.
He warned that the current external criticism is counterproductive to the team's goals and urged the club’s former icons to offer support rather than scrutiny from the sidelines, suggesting that a unified front is necessary for success.
"There is difference between skills to play forward, to score goals, to be efficient, and entertainment," the coach explained.
“Entertainment is not for me, so I think they have to be careful because we have to work together. You know these ex-legends that they think they are working with us; they have to work with us. They have to help the coach. They have to help the team, and not speaking on the side like that because it doesn’t help the team.”
A challenge to the former stars
In a bold move, Ouaddou challenged his detractors to step into his shoes before passing judgement. He suggested that managing a modern professional side is far more complex than it appears from the commentary booth or social media.
By offering a metaphorical 'whistle and tracksuit,' the coach highlighted the pressure of the hot seat at one of Africa's biggest clubs, suggesting that those who criticise him might struggle to replicate his current output under the same conditions.
"It’s easy to speak, and they can come; I am happy to bring them these ex-legends. They can come to have one week of training. I’m happy to see what they are going to do. I give them the whistle. I can give them the tracksuit and come on the bench, and we are going to see if it’s easy for them. But they cannot speak like that," Ouaddou concluded.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting