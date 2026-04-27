Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou pokes fun at Kaizer Chiefs players after Soweto Derby draw, 'For such a big club... they were very happy with one point'
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Pirates and Chiefs not separated in Soweto Derby
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs settled for a 1-1 draw in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Besides playing for derby bragging rights, the two giants were also bidding for better fortunes in the Premier Soccer League.
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has bemoaned dropping two points but says their rivals were content with the draw.
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Ouaddou makes fun of Chiefs
“I have seen a lot of players of Kaizer Chiefs going down. I cannot say that they were tired or just winning time because it seems like the draw was a fantastic result for them, for such a big club,” said Ouaddou as per iDiski Times.
“I think they should be disappointed like us because tonight I have the feeling that we lost two points.
“And I think them as well, they should have this feeling, but I saw that they were very happy with one point.”
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'Football or karate' - Ouaddou slams Chiefs players
Ouaddou alleges that Chiefs players were targeting his players, which led to Tshepang Moremi being substituted in the first half.
“I think we must protect the players who are willing to play football. What I have seen today, I don’t know if I have to say that I have seen a football game or karate, I don’t know how we call that today,” said Ouaddou, according to iDiski Times.
“I don’t want to disrespect other sports, but today was not a football game. Everybody is willing to play some nice football and there are some people that they have to protect as well the players.
“When I saw that our three players, three players, ball players, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi, were targeted not to take the ball in the rules, but to break the legs of the players," Ouaddou continued.
“This is something that I cannot accept in football. And I think if I have to go deep in the game, our first half was not what we wanted to achieve in terms of football because of a team that came not to play football, they came to destroy and to break the legs of the players.
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Ben Youssef's reaction to Soweto Derby ugly scenes
Before the match when players were warming up, there were some skirmishes between security personnel of both teams and that left Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef not pleased.
“I’m not from South Africa but I know how many people watch the game, how many people were waiting, how many calls I received – they asked where they can watch the game," said Youssef as per iDiski Times.
“And I think what happened before the game is something we can’t accept. We are sending a bad picture about our football.
“People are waiting to see the football, but what we saw before the game we can’t accept. I think if you want to win the league, if you want to lead the teams, you have to win with football, not like that.
“It’s about safety, we spoke about safety. People from outside come and fight with our players, in our warm-up in our half," added Ben Youssef.
“I think this kind of thing is a shame, we can’t accept this kind of situation. Like I said if you want to win the league, win it with football and then people will say you deserve to win the league. Not like that you can win the league.”