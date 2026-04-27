Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou pokes fun at Kaizer Chiefs players after Soweto Derby draw, 'For such a big club... they were very happy with one point'

Ouaddou alleges that Chiefs players were targeting his players, which led to Tshepang Moremi being substituted in the first half.

“I think we must protect the players who are willing to play football. What I have seen today, I don’t know if I have to say that I have seen a football game or karate, I don’t know how we call that today,” said Ouaddou, according to iDiski Times.

“I don’t want to disrespect other sports, but today was not a football game. Everybody is willing to play some nice football and there are some people that they have to protect as well the players.

“When I saw that our three players, three players, ball players, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi, were targeted not to take the ball in the rules, but to break the legs of the players," Ouaddou continued.

“This is something that I cannot accept in football. And I think if I have to go deep in the game, our first half was not what we wanted to achieve in terms of football because of a team that came not to play football, they came to destroy and to break the legs of the players.