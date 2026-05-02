Backpage
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou points out a physicality gap in South African football - ’The kind of football you have to play outside the country is different’
- Backpage
Adapting to the continental game
Orlando Pirates’ recent struggles against Richards Bay, Siwelele, and in a heated Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs have led Abdeslam Ouaddou to examine more closely why his team is often kept in check.
The former Morocco international believes that while South African football is celebrated for its technical flair, it often lacks the robust edge required to dominate at the highest level, particularly when venturing into Africa.
Drawing from the club's experiences in the CAF Champions League, Ouaddou noted that the drop-off in intensity between domestic and continental football is a significant hurdle.
He said: "In modern football, sometimes you have to adapt to physicality and the best examples for that are games that are played outside the country.
"The kind of football you have to play outside the country is different and you have to adapt.
"If you see the games where we were in trouble this season, it is the games where we were challenged with duels and physicality, like Richards Bay, Siwelele and in the Soweto Derby," he explained, according to iol.co.za.
- Backpage
The technical vs physical debate
The Buccaneers currently find themselves in a tense title race with Mamelodi Sundowns, but their reliance on technical superiority has been tested by teams using more aggressive, direct tactics.
For Ouaddou, the solution involves more than just hitting the gym; it requires a mental shift in how players prepare for high-pressure scenarios where they aren't afforded time on the ball.
The coach insists that if South African players cannot match the raw power of their opponents, they must compensate with elite-level positioning and awareness.
"If you do not have the physicality, then you have to be very good at scanning, moving the ball and understanding what you need to do in high-pressure areas of the field before you even receive the ball," Ouaddou added.
This tactical evolution is seen as essential if PSL sides are to bridge the gap with the giants of North and West Africa.
- Backpage
National team implications
This "physicality gap" isn't just a club issue, according to the Pirates boss and is something recently highlighted by Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos.
He pointed toward Bafana Bafana’s recent Africa Cup of Nations campaigns as evidence that the national team frequently struggles when matches become a war of attrition.
While Hugo Broos’ side has earned plaudits for their ball retention, they have often looked vulnerable during quick transitions and set-piece battles against more imposing African rivals.
As the Betway Premiership enters its final stages, Pirates face the challenge of proving they can handle the league's "enforcer" teams.
Whether they can find the right balance between their traditional ball-playing identity and the steel required to win high-stakes duels will likely determine if the trophy returns to Orlando or stays with the defending champions in Pretoria.
For Ouaddou, the message is clear: the technical "Diski" style is no longer enough on its own in the modern era.
- Backpagepix
What comes next for Ouaddou
The Pirates coach doesn’t probably have his fate in his hands.
Even if he guides his side to a flawless finish across the remainding games in the campaign, it would amount to nothing if the log leaders seal maximum wins to keep the two-point gap between the sides intact.
The Buccaneers will relish only one home fixture before the curtain comes down, as they will be on the road in the three others, starting with Stellenbosch on Tuesday.
They will face 14th-placed Magesi next away, before Durban City at home and then wrap up against bottom-ranked Orbit College away..