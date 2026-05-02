Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou points out a physicality gap in South African football - ’The kind of football you have to play outside the country is different’

Orlando Pirates’ recent struggles against Richards Bay, Siwelele, and in a heated Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs have led Abdeslam Ouaddou to examine more closely why his team is often kept in check.

The former Morocco international believes that while South African football is celebrated for its technical flair, it often lacks the robust edge required to dominate at the highest level, particularly when venturing into Africa.

Drawing from the club's experiences in the CAF Champions League, Ouaddou noted that the drop-off in intensity between domestic and continental football is a significant hurdle.

He said: "In modern football, sometimes you have to adapt to physicality and the best examples for that are games that are played outside the country.

"The kind of football you have to play outside the country is different and you have to adapt.

"If you see the games where we were in trouble this season, it is the games where we were challenged with duels and physicality, like Richards Bay, Siwelele and in the Soweto Derby," he explained, according to iol.co.za.