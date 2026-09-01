Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou outlines what Sifiso Luthuli must do to earn a starting spot – ‘I hope to see him soon’

Orlando Pirates striker Sifiso Luthuli is yet to make an appearance for the Buccaneers this season, despite the club navigating through various injury concerns in their attacking department.

While head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has previously voiced concerns regarding a potential crisis upfront, he has opted to lean on Yanela Mbuthuma, Boitumelo Radiopane, and new arrival Sebastian Pedersen while Luthuli remains on the periphery of the first-team action.

The 25-year-old, who returned to Soweto following a loan spell at Magesi FC during the latter half of the previous campaign, has been a consistent presence at the club’s training ground.

However, with Evidence Makgopa sidelined through injury, Luthuli still finds it difficult to break into the matchday rotation.



