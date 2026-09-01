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Sifiso Luthuli, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou outlines what Sifiso Luthuli must do to earn a starting spot – ‘I hope to see him soon’

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The Buccaneers boss has clarified the ongoing absence of the 25-year-old from the matchday squad, despite the club facing a perceived shortage of options in the final third. The Moroccan tactician remains an admirer of the forward's technical profile but insists that physical conditioning is currently the primary barrier to his selection.

  • Yanela Mbuthuma Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Luthuli still missing

    Orlando Pirates striker Sifiso Luthuli is yet to make an appearance for the Buccaneers this season, despite the club navigating through various injury concerns in their attacking department.

    While head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has previously voiced concerns regarding a potential crisis upfront, he has opted to lean on Yanela Mbuthuma, Boitumelo Radiopane, and new arrival Sebastian Pedersen while Luthuli remains on the periphery of the first-team action.

    The 25-year-old, who returned to Soweto following a loan spell at Magesi FC during the latter half of the previous campaign, has been a consistent presence at the club’s training ground.

    However, with Evidence Makgopa sidelined through injury, Luthuli still finds it difficult to break into the matchday rotation.


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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Qualities of a modern striker

    Despite the lack of minutes, Ouaddou remains convinced that Luthuli possesses the necessary attributes to succeed at a club of Pirates' stature.

    The coach highlighted the player's versatility and tactical intelligence, noting that he viewed Luthuli as a long-term solution for the squad as early as the January transfer window.

    “What I see in training, what I have seen in him, he is full of qualities of a modern striker."

    "He is tall, able to play as a wall player; he is able to play and ask for the ball in deep,” Ouaddou said, per FARPost.


  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Small injuries

    The primary concern for the Pirates coaching staff appears to be Luthuli’s durability.

    The striker has been plagued by minor setbacks that have prevented him from building the necessary momentum to challenge the established starters.

    Ouaddou emphasised that the technical staff remains fully supportive of the player, but the focus must now shift towards a rigorous conditioning program to ensure he can withstand the demands of profesional football.

    “So, this season he came back, and I think the technical staff trust him."

    "Now, I just hope the injuries stop because he always has some small injuries,” Ouaddou explained.

    “He is able to play in combination, and he is able to score with the left foot, right foot, and he is also able to score with his head.""

    "I think you were not surprised in January when I said I don’t need a striker because I already have the material at Pirates.”

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    Physical vs technical

    To bridge the gap between training and competitive action, Luthuli will undergo targeted work to improve his physical robustness.

    Ouaddou believes that once the striker builds the necessary strength, he will become a vital asset for the Buccaneers.

    “We have to work on that to strengthen his legs and the upper body."

    "But definitely he has good qualities to help Pirates, and I hope to see him soon [playing], but he is really a good profile,” Ouaddou concluded.

    For Luthuli, the mandate is clear: his technical ability is not in question, but his path to the starting eleven is strictly dependent on his physical progression.


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