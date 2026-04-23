Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou opens up on Soweto Derby pressure as global interest spikes in clash with Kaizer Chiefs - 'Many people are eager to watch it'

“It will be important because you’re not just playing the derby,” Ouaddou said during the official derby presser.

“The players have the history and legacy in mind, and it is one of the best games in Africa, not only in South Africa. This game is watched by people all over Africa and Europe. As I come from France, I can tell you that many people are asking about the game, and similarly, in England, where I played, many people are eager to watch it.

"I’ve even received calls from the USA. So, a lot of people are doing a good job preparing for the derby, and for us, it will be very important to prepare as well.”







