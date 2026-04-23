Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou opens up on Soweto Derby pressure as global interest spikes in clash with Kaizer Chiefs - 'Many people are eager to watch it'
Soweto Derby: A global spectacle
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained how big the upcoming Soweto Derby is and the importance of playing it.
While the domestic rivalry is well-documented, Ouaddou has been taken aback by the sheer volume of interest coming from international shores ahead of the weekend's blockbuster encounter.
'Many people are eager to watch it'
“It will be important because you’re not just playing the derby,” Ouaddou said during the official derby presser.
“The players have the history and legacy in mind, and it is one of the best games in Africa, not only in South Africa. This game is watched by people all over Africa and Europe. As I come from France, I can tell you that many people are asking about the game, and similarly, in England, where I played, many people are eager to watch it.
"I’ve even received calls from the USA. So, a lot of people are doing a good job preparing for the derby, and for us, it will be very important to prepare as well.”
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Maintaining the winning mentality
For Ouaddou, the key to navigating the pressure of the derby lies in maintaining the consistency that has seen them rise to the top of the Premier Soccer League log.
Despite the noise surrounding the Kaizer Chiefs clash, the Moroccan mentor is adamant that his tactical approach and the team's mental fortitude will remain unchanged regardless of the opponent.
“We’ve been taking care of ourselves since the beginning of the season, focusing on how we want to compete and play against opponents,” the coach explained.
“Whether we’re playing away or at home, our goal is to win. We won’t change our fighting spirit to start the game, and we know our target for the end of the season. We’re giving it our all, 100% commitment every day to reach the target.”
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Preparation is paramount for Pirates
With the world watching, the technical team at Mayfair has been working around the clock to get the squad physically and mentally ready for the Soweto Derby furnace.
The focus remains firmly on the title race, but standing in their way is Chiefs, eager to dent their neighbours’ ambitions.
As anticipation builds for what is being tipped as one of the most hyped editions in recent memory, the message from Ouaddou and his camp is simple—rise to the occasion, deliver under global pressure, and keep their grip on the domestic title charge.