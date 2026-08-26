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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou opens up on difficult relationship with Tito ‘who would have been at the World Cup if he listened to me’
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Tito leaves behind bittersweet memories
Orlando Pirates have officially sanctioned the departure of Patrick "Tito" Maswanganyi, with the Soweto giants reaching a transfer agreement with Bahraini Premier League outfit Al-Khaldiya SC.
The 28-year-old midfielder, who has established himself as a firm fan favourite at Orlando Stadium, leaves South African shores following a successful yet occasionally turbulent spell under coach Ouaddou.
Maswanganyi joined the Buccaneers from the now-defunct SuperSport United in July 2023 and became a central figure in their recent trophy successes.
Over three seasons in Soweto, the Tembisa-born playmaker racked up 120 appearances, contributing 28 goals and 21 assists.
Despite these impressive statistics and a league title last term, Ouaddou has revealed that managing the gifted player was far from a straightforward task for the technical team.
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Coach-player difficult relationship
Speaking after Pirates' 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United on Tuesday, Ouaddou did not shy away from discussing the friction that existed behind the scenes last season.
While acknowledging the player's undeniable talent, the coach emphasised that a lack of professional application in training hindered Maswanganyi's development.
"I have huge respect for this player [Maswanganyi], the titles he won. He’s a fantastic player, a gifted player," said, per Sowetan.
"We had difficult moments last season."
"It took a bit of time for him to understand what I expected of him. In training I always said the job doesn’t start in the game; it starts in training at the start of the week," the coach explained.
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A missed World Cup opportunity
The most striking revelation from Ouaddou concerned Maswanganyi’s absence from the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
The Pirates mentor believes that if the midfielder had been more receptive to tactical instructions and coaching methods, he would have represented his country on the global stage.
"You all saw his potential at the start of the season, it was very important, he was very important."
"I think if he listened to me last season, he would have been at the World Cup, definitely," the Bucs mentor said.
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Will Tito be missed at Mayfair?
While Maswanganyi prepares for his new chapter in Bahrain, Orlando Pirates have already shown signs of moving on successfully.
In their latest outing against Sekhukhune at the Orlando Amstel Arena, goals from Boitumelo Radiopane and Oswin Appollis secured a vital three points.
The victory over Sekhukhune served as a reminder of the depth available to Ouaddou as he looks to defend the club's collection of silverware from last season.
Although the departure of a player with Maswanganyi's flair leaves a void in the creative department, the coach seems focused on building a squad that adheres strictly to his tactical demands.
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