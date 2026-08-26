Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou opens up on difficult relationship with Tito ‘who would have been at the World Cup if he listened to me’

Orlando Pirates have officially sanctioned the departure of Patrick "Tito" Maswanganyi, with the Soweto giants reaching a transfer agreement with Bahraini Premier League outfit Al-Khaldiya SC.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who has established himself as a firm fan favourite at Orlando Stadium, leaves South African shores following a successful yet occasionally turbulent spell under coach Ouaddou.

Maswanganyi joined the Buccaneers from the now-defunct SuperSport United in July 2023 and became a central figure in their recent trophy successes.

Over three seasons in Soweto, the Tembisa-born playmaker racked up 120 appearances, contributing 28 goals and 21 assists.

Despite these impressive statistics and a league title last term, Ouaddou has revealed that managing the gifted player was far from a straightforward task for the technical team.



