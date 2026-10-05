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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou on preparations for MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns - 'We are playing a game with two champions'
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Rhythm and focus
The stakes could not be higher as Orlando Pirates prepare to step onto the turf at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this Saturday. For Abdeslam Ouaddou, the objective is singular: ensuring the MTN8 trophy remains in the Buccaneers' cabinet. With the first trophy of the new campaign on the line, the atmosphere surrounding the Soweto giants is one of focused determination rather than nerves. The club has developed a specialized affinity for this competition, and the opportunity to reinforce their dominance in knockout football is a challenge the coaching staff has embraced wholeheartedly since the semi-final stage concluded.
“About our preparation, the preparation is going well. I think it’s a good event. We are really excited to play again this kind of game and to defend this title,” Ouaddou explained as he addressed reporters.
“We had, of course, around two weeks to prepare for this game. Of course, we missed some of the international players, like many teams, but at least the rhythm and the focus were on that game,” he said.
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Two champions
The fixture is being billed as the ultimate test of South African footballing supremacy, pitting the reigning PSL champions and cup holders against the African champions.
Ouaddou is under no illusions regarding the quality of the opposition, but he views the match as a celebration of the sport's health in the region.
By framing the contest as a battle between two champions, he has heightened the expectations for a high-quality technical display. The encounter is not merely about the result, but about which side can best represent the standard of the local game on a massive platform.
“And especially, what a fantastic event we are playing in Durban. We know it’s a city where we have a lot of support,” the coach noted.
“We are playing a game with two champions, two champions, fantastic event for the country, for all the lovers of football. And, of course, our aim is just to go into that game with a big ambition, willing to do well, to show the best face of Pirates. And, of course, to give a very good image of football in South Africa,” he added.
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Global showpiece
Beyond the local rivalry, Ouaddou is aware that the eyes of the footballing world - and particularly the African continent - will be fixed on this final. The MTN8 has grown into a prestigious brand that serves as a showcase for the Premier Soccer League's talent. This external pressure serves as additional motivation for the Pirates squad, who want to prove they belong at the pinnacle of the continental game. The coach believes that both Pirates and Sundowns carry the responsibility of entertaining a global audience through an attacking and disciplined brand of football.
“I think what is important is the MTN8 Cup is watched all over the continent, let’s say even in the world,” the former Morocco international noted.
“So, it’s important for the two teams to give a very good image of football. Very excited, very excited on my side. I feel a very good energy from our players, from the technical staff. And we are waiting for our international players to come back to finalise the preparation and to play that game,” he concluded.
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The final phase
The final phase of the Buccaneers' plan involves the seamless reintegration of those who have been away on national duty. With several key individuals representing their respective countries during the FIFA break, Ouaddou must manage their physical recovery while quickly bringing them up to speed with the tactical adjustments made in their absence. The return of these players marks the final piece of the puzzle, providing the depth and quality needed to overcome a Sundowns side that possesses threats in every department of the pitch.
Orlando Pirates enter the weekend with significant momentum and a history of rising to the occasion in major finals. The experience of the senior core, combined with Ouaddou’s tactical clarity, suggests they are well-equipped to handle the pressure of the Durban spotlight.
As the final days of preparation tick away, the focus shifts from the training pitch to the mental fortitude required to defeat a rival of Sundowns' calibre.
Success on Saturday would not only secure the MTN8 trophy but would also serve as a powerful statement of intent for the remainder of the 2026/27 campaign.
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