Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou on preparations for MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns - 'We are playing a game with two champions'

The stakes could not be higher as Orlando Pirates prepare to step onto the turf at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this Saturday. For Abdeslam Ouaddou, the objective is singular: ensuring the MTN8 trophy remains in the Buccaneers' cabinet. With the first trophy of the new campaign on the line, the atmosphere surrounding the Soweto giants is one of focused determination rather than nerves. The club has developed a specialized affinity for this competition, and the opportunity to reinforce their dominance in knockout football is a challenge the coaching staff has embraced wholeheartedly since the semi-final stage concluded.

“About our preparation, the preparation is going well. I think it’s a good event. We are really excited to play again this kind of game and to defend this title,” Ouaddou explained as he addressed reporters.

“We had, of course, around two weeks to prepare for this game. Of course, we missed some of the international players, like many teams, but at least the rhythm and the focus were on that game,” he said.



