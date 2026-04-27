Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou not sure whether Soweto Derby was 'football or Karate!' - 'Kaizer Chiefs came 'to break legs of players'

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs shared the spoils in the South African top-tier Soweto Derby as it ended 1-1.

It was a big point for either team; Bucs maintained their lead at the top of the table as Mamelodi Sundowns failed to capitalise on the advantage following their goalless draw with Richards Bay.

The Glamour Boys' point brought them closer to a top-three finish, which will grant them an automatic ticket for the CAF Confederation Cup.