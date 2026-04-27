Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou not sure whether Soweto Derby was 'football or Karate!' - 'Kaizer Chiefs came 'to break legs of players'
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No bragging rights but both teams benefit
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs shared the spoils in the South African top-tier Soweto Derby as it ended 1-1.
It was a big point for either team; Bucs maintained their lead at the top of the table as Mamelodi Sundowns failed to capitalise on the advantage following their goalless draw with Richards Bay.
The Glamour Boys' point brought them closer to a top-three finish, which will grant them an automatic ticket for the CAF Confederation Cup.
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Pirates 'lost that battle of fighting'
Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou stated he expected a tough and physical contest immediately he saw the opponent's lineup.
“About the game, I think we had the game that we expected,” the tactician stated.
“When I saw the line-up, I knew directly that we would be faced with a lot of duels and tough football in the middle.
"I think in terms of duels, we lost that battle of fighting, and there are games like that, unfortunately.”
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Was it football or Karate?
The French-born Moroccan was unhappy with the level of physical contest by Chiefs.
“I think sometimes it was even a limit of the red line you couldn’t cross,” the former defender added.
“If we want to give nice football to the fans, and I think South African fans deserve it when I see the quality of the organisation, we must protect the players who are willing to play football. What I have seen today.
"I don’t know if I can call it a football game or karate. I have to respect other sporting codes, but it was not a football game," he argued.
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Chiefs wanted to break legs?
“Not everyone was willing to play nice football, and players need to be protected.
“Our three players - [Relebohile] Mofokeng, [Oswin] Appollis, and [Tshepang] Moremi - were targeted. Not to take the ball within the rules, but to break the legs of the players. This is something I cannot accept in football.
“A team came not to play football but to destroy and to break the legs of the players. This is what we saw, and it is very bad for football," Ouaddou concluded.