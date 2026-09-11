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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou likens Kabelo Dlamini to Zinedine Zidane: 'They are able to find these kinds of passes that not everybody can find'
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Like Zidane
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has raised eyebrows by comparing Kabelo Dlamini’s footballing intelligence to that of French icon Zinedine Zidane.
The Pirates mentor was eager to explain exactly why he holds the 30-year-old in such high regard despite his long absence from the first-team picture.
“I don't want to compare him to Zinedine Zidane. But if you remember, Zinedine Zidane was not a quick player. But before receiving the ball, he knows where he's going to give the ball. That is what we need, actually, in the middle."
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Filling the No10 role
Following the high-profile departures of Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, the Soweto giants have been desperate to find a new creative fulcrum in the attacking midfield position.
The first-leg 0-0 draw against La Cure Waves in Port Louis highlighted a lack of cutting edge, making Dlamini's potential return a major talking point.
Addressing the tactical importance of having a player with Dlamini's specific skill set, Ouaddou noted: “These kinds of players in the middle, in your team, are always important because they have a lot of creativity.
"They are able to find these kinds of passes that not everybody can find in the small space. It's a player who is able to make quick decision-making."
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Dlamini’s long road back
Kabelo Dlamini has endured a difficult period on the sidelines, having not featured for the Buccaneers since November 2025 during a brief cameo against Durban City.
His rehabilitation has been a lengthy process, but his presence in full training sessions at the Orlando Amstel Arena suggests that a competitive comeback is finally on the horizon.
Reflecting on the midfielder's journey back to the squad, the French-Moroccan coach expressed his admiration for the veteran's work ethic.
“Dlamini is doing a great effort every day to come back and to be available for the team. I really appreciate the great spirit that he's showing every day in training,” he noted.
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Tactical intelligence in tight spaces
For Ouaddou, the modern game requires midfielders who can anticipate play rather than just reacting to it. He views Dlamini as a specialist who can thrive in the high-pressure environment of the "hole" behind the strikers.
The coach emphasized that the ability to make decisions under pressure is the hallmark of a top-tier playmaker.
Expanding on the technical requirements for his midfield engine room, Ouaddou explained: “And like I was speaking before, in this area of the game, you need players who can make a decision before receiving the ball.”
As Orlando Pirates prepare for the decisive second leg in Soweto, the return of Dlamini could be the catalyst they need to advance.
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