Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou likens Kabelo Dlamini to Zinedine Zidane: 'They are able to find these kinds of passes that not everybody can find'

Following the high-profile departures of Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, the Soweto giants have been desperate to find a new creative fulcrum in the attacking midfield position.

The first-leg 0-0 draw against La Cure Waves in Port Louis highlighted a lack of cutting edge, making Dlamini's potential return a major talking point.

Addressing the tactical importance of having a player with Dlamini's specific skill set, Ouaddou noted: “These kinds of players in the middle, in your team, are always important because they have a lot of creativity.

"They are able to find these kinds of passes that not everybody can find in the small space. It's a player who is able to make quick decision-making."



