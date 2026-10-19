Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou lifts lid on squad management approach amid fixture pile-up - 'I never call my players substitution'

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has introduced a fresh perspective on squad dynamics, insisting that the traditional concept of a 'substitute' does not exist within his dressing room.

The Moroccan tactician is focused on maintaining high morale across his entire team as the club prepares to navigate a season that could see them take to the pitch nearly 60 times across various competitions.

"So, if you have seen the way that I’m working, the principle of rotation, with starting XI, with impact players," said Ouaddou, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"You understand that I never call my players substitution. There is no substitution. There is only players and impact players."



