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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou lifts lid on squad management approach amid fixture pile-up - 'I never call my players substitution'
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'There is no substitution'
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has introduced a fresh perspective on squad dynamics, insisting that the traditional concept of a 'substitute' does not exist within his dressing room.
The Moroccan tactician is focused on maintaining high morale across his entire team as the club prepares to navigate a season that could see them take to the pitch nearly 60 times across various competitions.
"So, if you have seen the way that I’m working, the principle of rotation, with starting XI, with impact players," said Ouaddou, as quoted by iDiski Times.
"You understand that I never call my players substitution. There is no substitution. There is only players and impact players."
Managing a marathon season
The Buccaneers are currently fighting on multiple fronts, including the Betway Premiership and the Carling Knockout Cup. With the second preliminary round of the Champions League still ongoing, the physical demands on the players are reaching an all-time high, making the 'impact player' philosophy even more critical for success.
Ouaddou is fully aware that the sheer volume of football will test the depth of his squad to the limit. He noted the various commitments ahead.
"We have a lot of fixtures. We play in the Carling [Knockout] Cup. We will play in the second leg; we have the derby. This season we are going to play nearly 60 games," the Bucs coach added.
This intense schedule forces the coach to be strategic with his selections.
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The Hotto situation
One notable absence from the field during the clash with African Stars was the experienced Deon Hotto. The versatile Namibian international is typically a mainstay in the starting eleven, but his lack of minutes during the continental tie raised questions about his current standing in the team.
However, Ouaddou was quick to clarify that the veteran's absence was merely a byproduct of the specific game situation and the need for rest.
The coach elaborated on the decision to leave Hotto on the sidelines, explaining that the flow of the match dictated his tactical changes.
"So, sometimes Hotto is part of the starting XI. Today he was part of the impact players. Unfortunately, the game didn’t give me the opportunity to bring him. But for sure, we still have one game left. Hopefully, he will be able to bring his experience."
What comes next for Pirates?
As the Soweto giants prepare for the return leg of their preliminary tie, rotation will be important with a demanding schedule ahead.
Their 1-0 advantage offers a narrow cushion, but the upcoming Soweto derby and domestic cup commitments mean the coaching staff will need contributions from across the team.
By encouraging players to see themselves as potential game-changers rather than backups, the Pirates coach is emphasising the importance of every squad member.
With domestic and continental ambitions to pursue, keeping the team united and ensuring players are ready when called upon could prove crucial in the weeks ahead.
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