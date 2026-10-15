Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou issues stern warning to squad ahead of Carling Knockout clash with Milford FC - 'I think they have a lot of confidence'

Reacting to the draw, Ouaddou was quick to praise the tournament's structure before highlighting the specific dangers posed by their upcoming opponents.

The Moroccan coach referenced their league meeting earlier this season, where Pirates managed a 2-0 win, as a benchmark for the intensity he expects.

He believes that the KwaZulu-Natal outfit has improved significantly since that opening day encounter and will arrive in Soweto with a point to prove.

“Before speaking about defending the title, I would like to thank the organisers. It’s always a pleasure and a fantastic competition to play,” the Pirates boss said as quoted on FARPost.

“I really like the innovation of creating the bridge between fans and the clubs. I think it’s really a good idea. About the game,

"I think the advantage and the positive is to play at home. Playing in front of our fans is an advantage, but it will be a difficult game.

"If you remember when we played Milford in the first game of the season, I said that not many teams are going to beat them.”