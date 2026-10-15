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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou issues stern warning to squad ahead of Carling Knockout clash with Milford FC - 'I think they have a lot of confidence'
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Champions begin title defence
Orlando Pirates are set to begin the defence of their Carling Knockout crown against Betway Premiership newcomers Milford FC.
The fixture comes at a pivotal time for Pirates, who are looking to bounce back from recent disappointment.
Abdeslam Ouaddou, who enjoyed a historic debut season in Soweto by securing a domestic treble, knows exactly what is required to navigate these high-stakes knockout matches.
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Ouaddou warns of Milford threat
Reacting to the draw, Ouaddou was quick to praise the tournament's structure before highlighting the specific dangers posed by their upcoming opponents.
The Moroccan coach referenced their league meeting earlier this season, where Pirates managed a 2-0 win, as a benchmark for the intensity he expects.
He believes that the KwaZulu-Natal outfit has improved significantly since that opening day encounter and will arrive in Soweto with a point to prove.
“Before speaking about defending the title, I would like to thank the organisers. It’s always a pleasure and a fantastic competition to play,” the Pirates boss said as quoted on FARPost.
“I really like the innovation of creating the bridge between fans and the clubs. I think it’s really a good idea. About the game,
"I think the advantage and the positive is to play at home. Playing in front of our fans is an advantage, but it will be a difficult game.
"If you remember when we played Milford in the first game of the season, I said that not many teams are going to beat them.”
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Respect for the underdog
The Pirates mentor continued his assessment by focusing on the tactical discipline of the opposition.
“So I think they have a lot of confidence; it’s a well-coached team, they are disciplined and organised, and they can run as well.
"So it will not be an easy game,” Ouaddou added.
His comments reflect a growing trend of caution among the elite South African clubs when facing newly promoted sides, especially in knockout formats where the margin for error is non-existent.
The Sea Robbers will need to rely on their experienced core to manage the tempo of the game at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
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Chasing silverware on four fronts
Retaining the Carling Knockout trophy remains a high priority for Pirates as they look to build another successful season.
With the CAF Champions League, the Betway Premiership, and the Nedbank Cup also on the agenda, squad rotation and mental fortitude will be key.
Ouaddou’s ability to motivate his players following the MTN8 final loss will be tested, but the coach remains optimistic about the group's capacity to respond to adversity.
While the Premier Soccer League is yet to confirm the exact date and kick-off time for the Last 16 clash, the expectation in Soweto is nothing less than a victory.
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