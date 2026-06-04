Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hints at his future in message to club staff - 'Like true pirates, we have sailed every sea and ocean, braving the storms, to finally bring the treasure home'

In just his first season in charge of Orlando Pirates, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou managed to achieve great success, claiming the treble, which consisted of an MTN8, Carling Knockout, and then, most significantly, the Betway Premiership title.

The 46-year-old, who joined Pirates at the start of the 2025/26 season following the departure of Jose Riveiro, has restored the club to the pinnacle of South African football.

However, when speaking to journalists at a press conference following Pirates' Betway Premiership title triumph, the Moroccan mentor was candid about the emotional and psychological toll the job has taken on him.

“For now, I cannot answer your question," he responded when quizzed on his future with the club.

"My only wish is to rest, to be with my family, who are here, and I thank them for supporting me in this job, and to think about the future,” Ouaddou said.