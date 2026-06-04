Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hints at his future in message to club staff - 'Like true pirates, we have sailed every sea and ocean, braving the storms, to finally bring the treasure home'
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Success takes its toll
In just his first season in charge of Orlando Pirates, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou managed to achieve great success, claiming the treble, which consisted of an MTN8, Carling Knockout, and then, most significantly, the Betway Premiership title.
The 46-year-old, who joined Pirates at the start of the 2025/26 season following the departure of Jose Riveiro, has restored the club to the pinnacle of South African football.
However, when speaking to journalists at a press conference following Pirates' Betway Premiership title triumph, the Moroccan mentor was candid about the emotional and psychological toll the job has taken on him.
“For now, I cannot answer your question," he responded when quizzed on his future with the club.
"My only wish is to rest, to be with my family, who are here, and I thank them for supporting me in this job, and to think about the future,” Ouaddou said.
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"You cannot lie to people"
The coach was then quick to dispel any rumours that his hesitation was linked to details regarding a new deal or financial demands at the Soweto giants.
“I repeat to you, it's not about the contract, it's not about money. It's about energy. You need energy to lead this project.
"There are a lot of expectations from the fans, and I speak now because I'm tired. It's been 10 months of working. I need energy, so I'm not able to talk to you about the future right now.
“To lead Orlando Pirates is not easy. It's an ecosystem of millions and millions of people.
"You need energy, you need power, you need motivation to do this job.
“You cannot lie to people. This job is very difficult, and you need all this capacity, this psychological capacity, and the motivation to lead such a project.
"I have to sit and think, and speak with my management, who have been fantastic and supportive this season,” he concluded.
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Ouaddou's heartfelt message
The coach posted to Instagram a series of triumphant images of his time with Pirates last season, along with the following message:
To my incredible and dedicated Staff,
I am writing these few words from the bottom of my heart to send you my most sincere congratulations and my deepest thanks. Thank you for your hard work, your invaluable expertise, your constant dedication, your sacrifices, and above all, for your boundless love for football and for our club, the Orlando Pirates.
As evidenced by the wonderful memory of our victorious crew in those photos, we have accomplished a monumental amount of work this season. Together, we have put an end to a 14-year drought. Like true pirates, we have sailed every sea and ocean, braving the storms, to finally bring the treasure home!
This season, we managed to make our wonderful (and oh so demanding) fans deeply happy. I wholeheartedly hope that we continue to bring this immense joy into their daily lives next season.
But for now, I ask you to rest well and enjoy your families to the fullest. I expressly need it myself! Disconnect and recharge your batteries, because I will need you again to carry out a special mission when we return: to go and recover another massive Treasure at the CAF, without letting anyone steal the one already sitting in our cave!
Have a great rest, Everyone, and come back in shape for a great new adventure. I embrace you, I love you all.
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou
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Relishing the opportunity
While Ouaddou stopped short of confirming his commitment to the club for next season, it is clear that he would relish the opportunity to both defend his domestic "treasures" and attempt to follow in Mamelodi Sundowns footsteps on the continent and secure a second star for Pirates.
While we wait for a definitive answer, the Pirates faithful face an anxious wait to see if their treble-winning hero will stay to defend his titles and lead them in the quest for continental glory.