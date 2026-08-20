Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou highlights the Soweto giants approach against Sekhukhune United: 'We just have to stick to our principles'
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Identity over opposition profiling
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of his side's gruelling three match marathon against Sekhukhune United.
This unprecedented trilogy will test the depth of Ouaddou's squad across two different competitions, beginning with a high-stakes, two-legged semi final tie in the MTN8 tournament before transitioning into a midweek league clash in the Betway Premiership ahead of the second leg of the semi final.
The Moroccan tactician is adamant that the key to success lies in self-belief rather than reactive tactics.
Speaking to reporters, the Moroccan tactician remained unfazed by the rare fixture quirk that will see the Soweto giants clash with Babina Noko three consecutive times in a single week.
Ouaddou emphasized that the club's established philosophy must remain the primary driver for the players as they navigate this difficult run of fixtures against a familiar domestic rival.
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Sticking to the Pirates philosophy
Ouaddou was clear that while preparation is necessary, the Buccaneers must dictate the flow of the game.
"We just have to stick to our principles, our way of playing football. You know we are not too focused on the opponent even when we study the opponent," said Ouaddou.
"It’s important to give some input and information to the players, but a club like Pirates should focus on how they want to play, how they want to imbalance the opponent, how they want to build, and how they want to defend," he added.
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The role of tactical analysis
While the focus remains internal, Ouaddou acknowledged the work done behind the scenes to prepare the squad for the specific threats posed by Sekhukhune.
"It’s only our principles that drive and guide us to win games. Whatever the opponent that we are going to play, of course, our analysts will give us some input, but our principles will stay the same," he explained.
The last time the two teams met, the match ended in a frustrating goalless draw, a signal of the strength of the two teams.
That stalemate proved that Babina Noko are a difficult nut to crack, particularly when they are well-organized defensively.
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Kicking off with the Limpopo leg
The frantic three-match series officially kicks off this weekend in Limpopo, where the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal showdown is scheduled to take place at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday, August 22.
Pirates will be looking to secure a vital away result to take back to Orlando, setting the tone for the subsequent league and cup fixtures.
Managing squad rotation and player fatigue will be crucial during this period, but Ouaddou seems confident that his tactical blueprint is robust enough to withstand the pressure.
By focusing on how they "imbalance the opponent," the Buccaneers aim to showcase the attacking flair that has become their trademark under the current technical team.
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