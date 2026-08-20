Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou highlights the Soweto giants approach against Sekhukhune United: 'We just have to stick to our principles'

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of his side's gruelling three match marathon against Sekhukhune United.

This unprecedented trilogy will test the depth of Ouaddou's squad across two different competitions, beginning with a high-stakes, two-legged semi final tie in the MTN8 tournament before transitioning into a midweek league clash in the Betway Premiership ahead of the second leg of the semi final.

The Moroccan tactician is adamant that the key to success lies in self-belief rather than reactive tactics.

Speaking to reporters, the Moroccan tactician remained unfazed by the rare fixture quirk that will see the Soweto giants clash with Babina Noko three consecutive times in a single week.

Ouaddou emphasized that the club's established philosophy must remain the primary driver for the players as they navigate this difficult run of fixtures against a familiar domestic rival.



