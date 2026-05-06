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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has pledged his 'real warriors' will battle for the title 'until the last second' after hard fought victory over Stellenbosch
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Pirates close the gap on Sundowns
Orlando Pirates secured a vital three points at a sold-out Athlone Stadium, moving within striking distance of the summit.
Goals in the first half from Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi were enough to see off a resilient Stellenbosch side and move within two points of Mamelodi Sundowns.
With only three matches remaining in the 2025/26 campaign, the race for the South African crown is set for a photo finish.
Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to praise his side's mental fortitude in what was a high-stakes encounter in Cape Town.
Speaking after the final whistle, the Pirates tactician expressed his pride in how his players handled the physical demands of the game and the tactical pressure applied by the opposition.
He believes this victory serves as a definitive statement of intent to their title rivals.
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Ouaddou hails "warrior" mentality
The Buccaneers' boss was glowing in his assessment of the squad's character.
“We had the game we expected, we know it’s never easy to come to play Stellenbosch, you know when you play the teams of Gavin Hunt.
"Gavin Hunt is an experienced coach. I don’t have to tell you about his experience,” Ouaddou told SuperSport after the match, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
He acknowledged that while the performance wasn't flawless, the result was all that mattered in the context of the title hunt.
“We started the game like we wanted, very well organised, but with the high intensity, we knew that here we had to answer to the critical duels to the intensity, direct balls.
"I think we were efficient in the set-pieces in the first half.
"We made some tactical adjustments in order to have this control in the second half because I thought that to keep the score or to win, we need more control.
"I don’t think we had this control in the second half, but it’s normal.
"I think the opponent was pushing to comeback to equalise but it’s a fantastic result,” he added.
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A warning to the rest of the league
Ouaddou used the post-match platform to send a clear message to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Moroccan coach is convinced that his side has the stomach for a fight as the season reaches its crescendo.
“It led us in the title race, the guys were very brave, I’m very proud of them. I’m very proud to be the coach of these boys, today we saw real warriors and players that clearly gave an answer we still here and we’re going to fight until the last second,” he stated emphatically.
The victory provides a massive psychological boost for the Soweto giants, who have shown remarkable consistency in the final stretch of the season.
As the pressure mounts, Ouaddou’s "warriors" appear ready to take the battle for domestic supremacy down to the wire, ensuring that the final weeks of the Betway Premiership will be a duel of epic proportions.
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What’s next for Pirates
Having cut back the deficit to just two points, Bucs seem to have earned adequate moral boost to engage the remainder of the campaign, which starts with a trip on May 9 to Polokwane to face second-from-bottom Magesi, who have won only twice in their last 10 matches.
In the sides’ last five head-to-head stats, Pirates hold three wins, as opposed to one for Magesi, while one game ended in a draw.
The Soweto outfit will play their last home match of the season against Durban City on May 16.
In their last five clashes at the Orlando Stadium, Pirates won thrice while two encounters ended in stalemates.
The Buccaneers will wrap it up on the road against Orbit College on May 26. Both teams have met only once, which ended 1-0 in favour of Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side.