Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has pledged his 'real warriors' will battle for the title 'until the last second' after hard fought victory over Stellenbosch

Orlando Pirates secured a vital three points at a sold-out Athlone Stadium, moving within striking distance of the summit.

Goals in the first half from Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi were enough to see off a resilient Stellenbosch side and move within two points of Mamelodi Sundowns.

With only three matches remaining in the 2025/26 campaign, the race for the South African crown is set for a photo finish.

Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to praise his side's mental fortitude in what was a high-stakes encounter in Cape Town.

Speaking after the final whistle, the Pirates tactician expressed his pride in how his players handled the physical demands of the game and the tactical pressure applied by the opposition.

He believes this victory serves as a definitive statement of intent to their title rivals.



