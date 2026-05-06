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Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has hailed the prospect of a proper English Premier League type title scrap with Mamelodi Sundowns - 'The most important thing is to give this competitiveness to the PSL until the end'

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Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
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Magesi FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Siwelele
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Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
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The Bucs coach has dialled up the PSL title race, likening the Sea Robbers’ clash with the Tshwane giants to the Manchester City-Arsenal tug-of-war. Fresh off a statement win over Stellenbosch, the Buccaneers are within striking distance and ready to go toe-to-toe after years of Masandawana dominance.

  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Ronwen Williams, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    The Premier League comparison

    Abdeslam Ouaddou believes the Premier Soccer League is morphing into a relentless, high-tempo battleground, mirroring the intensity of the Premier League.

    With Orlando Pirates pushing to break Mamelodi Sundowns’ title stranglehold, the Moroccan mentor says the league’s rising tactical edge and physical bite are turning the race into a gruelling, top-flight marathon.

    “If you can see the Premier League in England, Manchester City and Arsenal are fighting (the former enjoys a five-point lead, while City have a game in hand), I think it’s the same fight that we see in the PSL,” Ouaddou said as per the Sowetan.

    The comparison highlights the shift in South African football, where Sundowns have often coasted to titles with several games to spare in previous campaigns.


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    Fan engagement and competitiveness

    Ouaddou was quick to emphasise that a closely contested race is exactly what the South African game needs to thrive.

    He argued that the predictability of previous seasons, where the champion was often decided long before the final whistle of the term, was detrimental to the league's entertainment value and fan interest.

    “It creates a lot of interest for the fans in the country. It’s not funny when you know the champions 10 games before the end of the season.

    "As a fan, if you know the champions at the beginning of the season, you lose interest.

    "This season we’ve tried to bring more competitiveness... my boys have been doing really well,” the Pirates coach explained, praising his squad for keeping the flame alive.


  • Brayan Leon and Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Going down to the wire

    With only three games remaining for Pirates, the margin for error has completely vanished.

    However, Ouaddou is relishing the pressure and insists that the most important factor is maintaining a level of competition that keeps everyone guessing until the final matchday of the 2025/26 season.

    “Let’s see what will be the result at the end of the season, but the most important thing is to give this competitiveness to the PSL until the end,” Ouaddou noted


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  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    Keeping the championship dream alive

    Despite Sundowns' historical dominance, the mood in the Pirates camp is one of defiant optimism.

    Ouaddou is refusing to concede the title until it is mathematically impossible, urging his players to stay focused on their own results and wait for a potential stumble from the league leaders in the closing stages.

    “You don’t know what will happen to the rival in the next few matches, so for us the dream is still here.

    "It’s possible to fight until the last game, and maybe the champions will be decided on the last day,” Ouaddou concluded.