Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has hailed the prospect of a proper English Premier League type title scrap with Mamelodi Sundowns - 'The most important thing is to give this competitiveness to the PSL until the end'

Abdeslam Ouaddou believes the Premier Soccer League is morphing into a relentless, high-tempo battleground, mirroring the intensity of the Premier League.

With Orlando Pirates pushing to break Mamelodi Sundowns’ title stranglehold, the Moroccan mentor says the league’s rising tactical edge and physical bite are turning the race into a gruelling, top-flight marathon.

“If you can see the Premier League in England, Manchester City and Arsenal are fighting (the former enjoys a five-point lead, while City have a game in hand), I think it’s the same fight that we see in the PSL,” Ouaddou said as per the Sowetan.

The comparison highlights the shift in South African football, where Sundowns have often coasted to titles with several games to spare in previous campaigns.



