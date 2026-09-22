Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hails Pitso Mosimane for Yanela Mbuthuma Bafana Bafana call-up: 'A big answer to the doubters'

Orlando Pirates forward Yanela Mbuthuma has emerged as the headline inclusion in Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The national team is scheduled to host Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday before traveling to face Eritrea four days later, followed by a high-profile friendly against Egypt in Cairo on October 4.

The call-up has raised eyebrows across the South African football landscape, given Mbuthuma’s modest return of just two goals and two assists in 10 competitive appearances for the Buccaneers this term.

Earlier in the campaign, even Ouaddou had been vocal about the striker's lack of clinical finishing.







