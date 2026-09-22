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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hails Pitso Mosimane for Yanela Mbuthuma Bafana Bafana call-up: 'A big answer to the doubters'
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Mosimane rewards Mbuthuma despite recent struggles
Orlando Pirates forward Yanela Mbuthuma has emerged as the headline inclusion in Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The national team is scheduled to host Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday before traveling to face Eritrea four days later, followed by a high-profile friendly against Egypt in Cairo on October 4.
The call-up has raised eyebrows across the South African football landscape, given Mbuthuma’s modest return of just two goals and two assists in 10 competitive appearances for the Buccaneers this term.
Earlier in the campaign, even Ouaddou had been vocal about the striker's lack of clinical finishing.
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Ouaddou hails the Bafana Bafana selection
Speaking to the media regarding the shock selection, Abdeslam Ouaddou expressed his gratitude to Mosimane for spotting the potential he sees daily at Mayfair.
“You always need to work if you want to be the best in your position. If you want to be at the top of the log, if you want to win titles, you need to push yourself and work all the time,” Ouaddou said as per FARPost.
"First of all, I’m very happy, and again, I thank coach Pitso for noticing the quality of this boy. If I notice that this boy has quality, and coach Pitso notices as well that he has quality, I think this boy has something.
The Moroccan tactician believes that having two high-profile coaches agree on a player's inherent talent should silence the noise coming from the terraces. While Mbuthuma has faced criticism for his conversion rate, Ouaddou insists that the fundamentals of the striker’s game are sound enough to warrant international consideration.
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The commitment to continuous development
Despite the validation of a national team call-up, Ouaddou was quick to warn Mbuthuma against complacency. The coach stressed that the hard work is only just beginning for the forward if he wishes to maintain his spot in Mosimane’s plans.
“So, it’s a big answer to all people who have doubts about this boy. It’s not that he is in the national team that he is going to stop working.
The Buccaneers manager highlighted the importance of a growth mindset for everyone at the club, regardless of their status or age.
He used his own career as an example to illustrate that the pursuit of excellence never truly ends in professional football.
“I will be behind him to push him to be at his best and to continue working specifically in areas of finishing. Even I, as a coach, am 47 years old; when you stop learning, it’s the end of your life.
“Everybody here [at Pirates] still has to learn. So if I still have to learn, many people in my club still have to work to be the best.”
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Challenging the squad to reach new heights
Ouaddou’s comments served as a broader message to the entire Orlando Pirates locker room about the standards required to compete at the highest level.
He believes that Mbuthuma’s journey from a criticized figure to an international player should serve as inspiration for his teammates.
With Bafana set to play at the Orlando Amstel Arena, Mbuthuma will have the chance to showcase his abilities in front of his home supporters in a different jersey.
Alongside fellow strikers Cassius Mailula and Iqraam Rayners, the Pirates man will be eager to prove that Mosimane’s faith was well placed.
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