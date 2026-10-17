Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hails Deon Hotto ahead of CAF Champions League reunion - 'This kind of player is a model on the continent'

The praise comes at a significant moment, with Orlando Pirates set to face African Stars in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League. Hotto, who previously starred for the Namibian outfit, remains a focal point for Abdeslam Ouaddou's tactical plans.

Speaking to the media ahead of the trip to Gaborone, Ouaddou highlighted the traits that set Hotto apart from his peers.

"When you watch the longevity of Hotto and the way he is playing and the commitment and passion and professionalism, it says a lot about the personality of Namibian players," the coach said, as per The Citizen.







