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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hails Deon Hotto ahead of CAF Champions League reunion - 'This kind of player is a model on the continent'
Ouaddou hails his veteran superstar
The praise comes at a significant moment, with Orlando Pirates set to face African Stars in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League. Hotto, who previously starred for the Namibian outfit, remains a focal point for Abdeslam Ouaddou's tactical plans.
Speaking to the media ahead of the trip to Gaborone, Ouaddou highlighted the traits that set Hotto apart from his peers.
"When you watch the longevity of Hotto and the way he is playing and the commitment and passion and professionalism, it says a lot about the personality of Namibian players," the coach said, as per The Citizen.
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'It means you are smart'
The Pirates coach said he pays close attention to how his senior squad members conduct themselves behind the scenes.
"For a coach like me, an ex-player, I am watching behaviour in training a lot, how players are training, how they are managing their careers and their bodies," Ouaddou explained.
"We have a captain, [Nkosinathi] Sibisi, also with experience; we have [Makhehleni] Makhaula, and Thapelo [Xoki]. If you are able to play for such a long time, it means you are smart and clever about how you manage your body."
The emphasis on professional standards is part of the culture Ouaddou is building at Mayfair.
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'African legend'
The Buccaneers coach went even further with his assessment, elevating Hotto to the status of a continental great. He believes the player's impact transcends regional boundaries, making him a figurehead for football across Africa.
With a trophy cabinet full of silverware from his time in South Africa and a massive tally of appearances, Hotto's statistical profile matches his reputation as a big-game player for both club and country.
"If I have to go a little deep about Hotto, he is an African legend, not only a legend for Southern Africa and of course for Pirates," the coach continued.
"For me, this kind of player is a model on the continent, with the number of trophies he has won for this club, the number of games he has played, his metrics. For us, it is important he is with us; it can give a very good example for the young players and other Namibian players, to show that when you are professional and committed, anything is possible."
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Chasing continental redemption
For Pirates, this qualifying tie offers a chance to put past disappointments behind them.
Winning the league has boosted confidence, but the Buccaneers know that their stature as one of the giants of African football is also measured by their performances in the Champions League.
Coach Ouaddou has made it clear that the aim is to progress further in the competition
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