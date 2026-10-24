Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hails African Stars' demolition in CAF Champions League - 'Credit has to be given to the boys'

Orlando Pirates officially ended their wait for CAF Champions League group stage football with a commanding 4-0 second-leg victory over African Stars FC on Friday night. Following a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg held in Botswana, the Sea Robbers produced a clinical performance at the Orlando Amstel Arena to wrap up a dominant 5-0 aggregate triumph.

Abdeslam Ouaddou was visibly relieved to see his side navigate the preliminary rounds, especially after the disappointment of failing to reach this stage during the previous campaign.

"Yes, you're right, it was important for us to come back in the Champions League, you know, because we felt sorry for our fans last season," Ouaddou said on SABC Sport.

"I love to say a Champions League without Pirates, it's not the same taste. So we come back, happy for the fans, happy for the club. It was one of the targets. Credit has to be given to the boys. We know that we had a difficult first half, not even we scored two goals, but in terms of control, it was not what I was expecting and after the second half was much, much better in terms of control."



