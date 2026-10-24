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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hails African Stars' demolition in CAF Champions League - 'Credit has to be given to the boys'
Pirates secure group stage return
Orlando Pirates officially ended their wait for CAF Champions League group stage football with a commanding 4-0 second-leg victory over African Stars FC on Friday night. Following a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg held in Botswana, the Sea Robbers produced a clinical performance at the Orlando Amstel Arena to wrap up a dominant 5-0 aggregate triumph.
Abdeslam Ouaddou was visibly relieved to see his side navigate the preliminary rounds, especially after the disappointment of failing to reach this stage during the previous campaign.
"Yes, you're right, it was important for us to come back in the Champions League, you know, because we felt sorry for our fans last season," Ouaddou said on SABC Sport.
"I love to say a Champions League without Pirates, it's not the same taste. So we come back, happy for the fans, happy for the club. It was one of the targets. Credit has to be given to the boys. We know that we had a difficult first half, not even we scored two goals, but in terms of control, it was not what I was expecting and after the second half was much, much better in terms of control."
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Mixing youth with experience in Soweto
The second leg was not just about the scoreline for Ouaddou, who used the comfortable cushion to blood new talent within the squad. With the match effectively decided, the Pirates technical team introduced several younger players to the fray, giving them a vital taste of the intensity required in continental competition.
This strategic move highlights the club's long-term vision of developing a squad capable of handling the unique physical and tactical demands of travelling across Africa.
"We managed to score again two goals. So and we managed to bring some young players as well to give them some experience of that competition. They did very well. I think it's a positive," the coach added.
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'They can enjoy'
Despite the four-goal cushion, Ouaddou remained animated on the touchline, constantly urging his attackers to search for more goals. In a league where goal difference can become a factor and momentum is everything, the coach was pleased to see his side maintain their intensity until the final whistle.
He also addressed the flashes of individual skill and 'showboating' displayed by his players, suggesting that flair is welcome as long as the primary objective of winning the game is achieved convincingly.
"Of course, the goals, even at 4-0, I was pushing the guys to score the fifth one, the sixth one. My proudness is we scored four goals, and we didn't concede. So, the guys, when they score four goals, they can enjoy.
"You see, I didn't say nothing. Popo [ Mpho Padime] can make, can climb on the ball. [Simphiwe] Masilela can make showboating, you see, I don't have any problem. But you need to score four goals," the Bucs mentor explained.
What comes next for the Bucs?
With the continental objective secured, the Buccaneers must now quickly reset their focus for their upcoming domestic cup assignment.
"Now, let's focus on the next game in the Cup. But we really want to achieve something great in the Champions League. We know that it's another competition, very physical and another type of football.
"And we will have to adapt, but very happy, very happy for the club," he concluded.
The Buccaneers will now await the group stage draw, where they could face some of the continent’s heavyweights, including defending champions and North African rivals, in what promises to be a thrilling campaign for the fans.
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