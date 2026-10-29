Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou gives insight on plan for Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs - 'We need to improve them quickly'

Orlando Pirates enter the weekend with significant momentum following a professional 3-0 win over Milford FC in the Carling Knockout Cup on Tuesday. This domestic success followed a dominant 4-0 thrashing of African Stars, which confirmed the Buccaneers' place in the group stages of the CAF Champions League. However, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is not letting his players rest on their laurels, scheduling intensive analysis sessions to dissect their recent performances before meeting their bitter rivals.

The technical team is working against the clock to ensure every tactical flaw is addressed. Speaking to reporters following the win against Milford, the Pirates boss explained that the immediate focus would be on a deep dive into the team's output on the pitch.

He noted that while there were many positives to take from the recent goal-scoring glut, the margin for error in a derby is significantly smaller, necessitating a rapid turnaround in the squad's preparations for Saturday.

“Tomorrow [Wednesday] we make analysis. We show the things that we did well and the things that we can improve. And we need to improve them quickly,” Ouaddou told Soccer Laduma.

The coach is clearly aware that the high-pressure environment of the Soweto derby requires a level of perfection that his side has yet to fully master, despite their recent winning streak in knockout football.