Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou gives insight on plan for Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs - 'We need to improve them quickly'
- Backpagepix
Analysing the victory over Milford
Orlando Pirates enter the weekend with significant momentum following a professional 3-0 win over Milford FC in the Carling Knockout Cup on Tuesday. This domestic success followed a dominant 4-0 thrashing of African Stars, which confirmed the Buccaneers' place in the group stages of the CAF Champions League. However, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is not letting his players rest on their laurels, scheduling intensive analysis sessions to dissect their recent performances before meeting their bitter rivals.
The technical team is working against the clock to ensure every tactical flaw is addressed. Speaking to reporters following the win against Milford, the Pirates boss explained that the immediate focus would be on a deep dive into the team's output on the pitch.
He noted that while there were many positives to take from the recent goal-scoring glut, the margin for error in a derby is significantly smaller, necessitating a rapid turnaround in the squad's preparations for Saturday.
“Tomorrow [Wednesday] we make analysis. We show the things that we did well and the things that we can improve. And we need to improve them quickly,” Ouaddou told Soccer Laduma.
The coach is clearly aware that the high-pressure environment of the Soweto derby requires a level of perfection that his side has yet to fully master, despite their recent winning streak in knockout football.
- Backpagepix
Addressing the urgency for improvement
Ouaddou is operating with a sense of extreme urgency, believing that any delay in fixing the team’s current weaknesses could derail their season ambitions.
“We don't have time in football. If I'm waiting until December to improve these things, maybe it's too late,” the Moroccan-born coach added.
This proactive approach highlights his desire to maintain the high standards expected at one of Africa's most storied clubs.
By identifying errors now, Ouaddou hopes to prevent the Buccaneers from falling into the traps that often catch out favorites during the intensity of a derby weekend, where form often goes out the window.
- Backpagepix
Instilling values and club pride
Beyond the X’s and O’s of his tactical setup, Ouaddou is placing a heavy emphasis on the psychological state of his players.
“But for me, what is important is the behaviour. The behaviour, the values are the foundation of all projects,” he explained during his media briefing.
“If we don't have values, pride is very important. Respect - Respect the badge. Respect the shirt. Respect the club.
"Huge club in Africa. If we don't have this pride, how can you compete at a high level?”
His words serve as a reminder that representing the Buccaneers is a privilege that requires total commitment.
- Backpagepix
The weight of the Pirates jersey
The Soweto derby is widely regarded as one of the most intense rivalries in world football, and Ouaddou is fully aware of the scrutiny he faces.
“You have to deserve to play for a big club. You have to deserve it. It's not easy to play for a big club,” the coach concluded.
With both sides desperate for bragging rights and crucial points, Ouaddou’s focus on quick tactical fixes and deep-rooted club pride will be put to the ultimate test this Saturday.
The Buccaneers appear ready, but their coach remains the ultimate perfectionist as the countdown to kick-off begins in earnest across Johannesburg.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting