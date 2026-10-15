Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou eyes CAF Champions League improvement - 'We learned our lesson from last season'

The Buccaneers will play the first leg at a neutral venue in Botswana this Saturday before returning to the familiar surroundings of Orlando Amstel Arena for the decisive second leg a week later.

With the memory of last season's disappointment still fresh, the coaching staff is leaving nothing to chance as they look to build a sustainable advantage away from home. Every detail of the preparation has been geared toward ensuring the team does not suffer a repeat of the heartbreak that saw them exit the competition much earlier than anticipated by the club's demanding supporters and ambitious management team.

"It will be important to come back with a positive result," Ouaddou said, as quoted by IOL.

"It’s a big year, so we need to get back into the group stage. Last season, we were knocked out by St. Eloi Lupopo, so this is a major target. We learned our lesson from last season. It’s crucial to return home with a solid result to position ourselves well for the next round."



