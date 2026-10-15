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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou eyes CAF Champions League improvement - 'We learned our lesson from last season'
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Chasing continental redemption
The Buccaneers will play the first leg at a neutral venue in Botswana this Saturday before returning to the familiar surroundings of Orlando Amstel Arena for the decisive second leg a week later.
With the memory of last season's disappointment still fresh, the coaching staff is leaving nothing to chance as they look to build a sustainable advantage away from home. Every detail of the preparation has been geared toward ensuring the team does not suffer a repeat of the heartbreak that saw them exit the competition much earlier than anticipated by the club's demanding supporters and ambitious management team.
"It will be important to come back with a positive result," Ouaddou said, as quoted by IOL.
"It’s a big year, so we need to get back into the group stage. Last season, we were knocked out by St. Eloi Lupopo, so this is a major target. We learned our lesson from last season. It’s crucial to return home with a solid result to position ourselves well for the next round."
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Scouting the Namibian threat
Preparing for African Stars has presented a unique set of challenges for the Pirates technical team, primarily because the Namibian top flight has not yet officially commenced its new season.
"It’s challenging because their league hasn't started, but we've managed to obtain video footage," he explained when discussing the tactical preparation for the upcoming clash.
"We’ve begun analysing them and have good information, which we’ll study further on Thursday and Friday."
The meticulous approach highlights the shift in mentality at the club, where every opponent is now treated with the utmost respect regardless of their status or the current state of their domestic league, ensuring no complacency creeps into the squad.
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Defending Carling Knockout crown
While the Champions League remains the immediate priority, the domestic front continues to demand attention as the Buccaneers prepare to begin their defense of the Carling Knockout trophy.
The draw has pitted them against Milford, a side that has already shown they can be a difficult nut to crack. Ouaddou is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task ahead, despite his side enjoying the luxury of playing at home.
The coach pointed out that their previous encounters with Milford served as a warning sign for the rest of the league regarding the underdog's tactical discipline.
"Playing at home in front of our supporters gives us a good advantage," Ouaddou noted while reflecting on the domestic cup draw.
'They are well-coached'
"However, it will still be a demanding game. When we played Milford earlier in the season, I said few teams would beat them, and they've proven that.
"They are well-coached, disciplined, highly organised, and playing with great confidence," he concluded.
This level of respect for lower-tier opposition has become a hallmark of Ouaddou's tenure, helping the club secure a historic treble of domestic trophies during his first full season at the helm of the club.
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