Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou doubtful of his future at the Soweto giants after clinching PSL league title: 'It will be difficult to continue'

Orlando Pirates fans are currently in dreamland after the club secured its first league title in 14 years, but head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has delivered a sobering reality check.

Despite a historic campaign that saw the Soweto giants reclaim their place at the summit of South African football, the Moroccan tactician has admitted to being physically and mentally drained by the demands of the job.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the title-clinching celebrations, Ouaddou did not hide his exhaustion.

The pressure of leading one of Africa’s biggest institutions seems to have taken its toll, leading to a candid assessment of his current state of mind and his ability to lead the project forward into the new campaign.