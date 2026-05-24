Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou doubtful of his future at the Soweto giants after clinching PSL league title: 'It will be difficult to continue'
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A bittersweet celebration for the Sea Robbers
Orlando Pirates fans are currently in dreamland after the club secured its first league title in 14 years, but head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has delivered a sobering reality check.
Despite a historic campaign that saw the Soweto giants reclaim their place at the summit of South African football, the Moroccan tactician has admitted to being physically and mentally drained by the demands of the job.
Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the title-clinching celebrations, Ouaddou did not hide his exhaustion.
The pressure of leading one of Africa’s biggest institutions seems to have taken its toll, leading to a candid assessment of his current state of mind and his ability to lead the project forward into the new campaign.
Ouaddou admits to 'exhaustion' after treble win
The 2025/26 season was nothing short of a fairytale on the pitch, with Ouaddou delivering a remarkable domestic treble consisting of the Premier Soccer League, the MTN8, and the Carling Knockout.
However, the weight of expectation has clearly been a heavy burden for the former Morocco international to carry in his debut season in the hot seat.
“I work with passion, I work with love, and it’s difficult to lead such a big team like Orlando Pirates. It was a very difficult season, and I’m tired, I’m very, very tired,” Ouaddou told SABC Sport.
"His comments have sent shockwaves through the fan base, as the club looked set to enter a new era of dominance under his clinical and tactically astute leadership.
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'I need energy, I need power'
While the fans are calling for a long-term dynasty, Ouaddou is prioritising a period of reflection.
The coach has indicated that he needs to replenish his "energy" before committing to another grueling season, suggesting that he will undergo high-level talks with the club’s hierarchy to determine the best way forward for both parties.
“To be able to lead such a ship, you need to be. I will sit, and I will think – sit down with my management as well.
"I’m tired, we’ll speak about next season, about what can happen.
"I need energy, I need power. Without energy. It will be difficult to continue.
"We will sit. I’m speaking with emotions. It was a long season with lots of pressure.
"And we’ll speak, we will see,” the coach added, leaving the door wide open for a potential departure.
A record-breaking stint in Soweto
If Ouaddou does decide to walk away, he will do so with one of the most impressive records in the club's modern history.
In just one season, he transformed the Buccaneers into a winning machine, suffering only five defeats across 44 matches in all competitions while securing 32 victories.
His impact has been immediate and profound, turning a squad that had struggled for consistency into champions.
However, the intensity of the South African football calendar and the relentless scrutiny at Mayfair appear to have pushed him to the limit.
Pirates supporters now face a nervous wait to see if their treble-winning hero will return to the dugout or if the club must begin an unexpected search for a successor.
Meanwhile, Ouaddou also revealed that this is not the first time he almost walked away from Pirates.
"When I lost the opening two games, I had no choice but to propose my resignation..." He said as per Soccer Beat.